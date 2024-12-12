TMC’s Banerjee apologises for remarks on minister Scindia

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee’s controversial remarks against Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia triggered an uproar in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, with Speaker Om Birla expunging the comments and the senior Opposition leader issuing an apology to Scindia. The verbal spat between the Treasury and Opposition benches led to an adjournment in the Lok Sabha. (PTI)

The Union minister, however, refused to accept Banerjee’s apology, and said, “Please talk about parliamentary matters in Parliament”.

The controversy began when Banerjee was speaking during a discussion on the amendments to the Disaster Management Act in the Lok Sabha, and alleged non-cooperation by the central government during the Covid-19 pandemic. Minister of state for home Nityanand Rai countered Banerjee, saying it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who helped all the states and successfully handled the crisis by taking everyone along.

Rai further alleged that the West Bengal government tried to put hurdles in the transportation of Covid vaccines through its territory. Scindia backed Rai, saying that India emerged as a “Vishwa Bandhu [global friend]” during the pandemic and helped all the needy countries across the world.

At this point, Banerjee hit back and made certain offensive remarks that were expunged by the Speaker.

Scindia objected to Banerjee’s comments. “You are making personal comments. My name is Jyotiraditya Scindia. I am a citizen of this democratic system. I am here because of the blessings of the people of India, my hard work and my dedication. If he tries to stain my family and raise baseless arguments in this parliament, I will not tolerate it. Please talk about parliamentary matters in Parliament. ”

Birla, too, underlined the importance of sticking to parliamentary matters, and not passing personal comments.

The verbal spat between the Treasury and Opposition benches led to an adjournment in the Lok Sabha. When the House reconvened, Banerjee apologised for his remarks, but Scindia refused to accept it.

“If someone speaks against the decorum of the house, I will not tolerate it. We will not let him say all of this,” the Union minister said.

Banerjee apologised again but protests from treasury benches continued, and the House proceedings were adjourned for half an hour.

Later in the day, women Bharatiya Janata Party members met Union parliamentary minister Kiren Rijiju and sought action against Banerjee for his remarks.

Andhra Pradesh lawmaker Daggubati Purandeswari said the TMC lawmaker repeatedly made offensive remarks about women parliamentarians and action needed to be taken against him.

Speaking to mediapersons she said this is not the first time that Banerjee made offensive remarks against women MPs. “...I think this is very unbecoming of a parliamentarian who hails from a state led by a woman.”