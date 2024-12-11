Mamata Banerjee thanks those backing her for INDIA bloc leadership: ‘I also want…'

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the leaders who have backed her for a leadership role within the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, PTI reported. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)

Addressing a gathering in Purba Medinipur, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief extended her good wishes to the leaders and their respective parties.

“I am indebted to everyone for the respect they have shown to me,” Banerjee was quoted as saying by PTI. "I pray for their good health. I want them, as well as their party, to stay well. I also want INDIA to stay well."

She, however, refused to speak more on the issue, according to the news agency.

Last week, Banerjee had expressed her dissatisfaction with the functioning of the INDIA bloc and signalled her intent to take charge of the alliance, if given a chance.

In an interview to News18 Bangla, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief said she could manage the dual responsibility of running the Opposition front while continuing her role as the chief minister of West Bengal.

“I formed the INDIA bloc. Now, it is up to those leading the front to manage it. If they can’t run the show, what can I do? I would just say that everyone needs to be taken along,” she had told the news channel.

Asked why she is not taking charge of the bloc, given her credentials as a strong anti-BJP force, Banerjee had said: “If given the opportunity, I would ensure its smooth functioning... I don’t want to go outside Bengal, but I can run it from here,” she said.

Sharad Pawar, Lalu Yadav back Mamata



Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav openly backed Mamata Banerjee.

Pawar had expressed his support for Mamata Banerjee to take up a leadership role in the INDIA bloc, saying: "Yes, certainly (she is capable of leading the alliance). She is a prominent leader of this nation... she has that capability."

"The elected leaders she sent to Parliament are responsible, dutiful, and well-aware people. Therefore, she has the right to say so," Pawar had added.

Lalu Prasad Yadav had also backed Mamata Banerjee for the leadership role in the INDIA bloc. "Congress' objection means nothing. We will support Mamata. Mamata Banerjee should be given the leadership (of the INDIA Bloc). We will form the government again in 2025," the RJD chief said, according to ANI.

The Samajwadi Party, too, has backed Banerjee.

“The Samajwadi Party has a strong and cordial relationship with the TMC. Some leaders of the INDIA bloc feel that Mamata Banerjee may be more suitable and effective to lead the alliance. But we have good relations with the Congress too. We are constituents of the INDIA bloc and our support to TMC does not affect our relationship with the Congress and the Congress-SP alliance,” said Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday told a group of party lawmakers not to pay attention to what second-rung leaders of the INDIA group parties are saying and said that the Congress is capable of handling the issues in the alliance.