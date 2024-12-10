Mamata should head INDIA bloc, says Lalu; triggers ‘unity vs division’ debate

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday came out in open support for West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee to head the opposition INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc while asserting that Congress’ objection on the TMC chief’s willingness to become the face of the bloc had no meaning. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee speaks in state assembly in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI)

“Congress’ objection on West Bengal chief minister proposing to head the INDIA bloc has no meaning. It cannot do anything,” Prasad said, while talking to newsmen in Patna. Asked specifically whether the command of the INDIA bloc should be given to Banerjee, Prasad replied in affirmative. “ Yes, she should be given the charge of leading the bloc,” he said.

Many feel that the RJD chief coming out in open to endorse 69-year-old TMC chief to lead the INDIA bloc and snubbing Congress for raising objections on the her candidature reflects the growing friction among smaller parties that are part of the bloc. Such discontent seems erupting after drubbing of Congress and the bloc in Maharashtra and Haryana polls.

Incidentally, insiders in the INDIA bloc said that the RJD chief’s bid to support Banerjee to head the bloc is indicative of how the RJD, which considers itself as a senior ally in the opposition coalition, is trying to play hardball with the Congress in seat sharing arrangement ahead of the 2025 assembly polls. “It is surely a pressure game which RJD is trying to play with Congress before Bihar polls and could have its impact on seat sharing talks in coming months,” said a senior INDIA bloc leader, wishing anonymity.

On Sunday, Lalu’s younger son and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav too had indicated that his party had no objection on Banerjee being elevated as the face of the opposition bloc but had stressed that any decision of that sort should be taken collectively by all constituents in the alliance. “We have no objection on any name. But a decision has to be taken collectivbely,” junior Yadav had said.

The debate on Banerjee heading the INDIA bloc has intensified in last few days after the TMC chief, in a media interaction, had expressed her willingness to take on the responsibility of heading the INDIA bloc if given an opportunity. Sharad Pawar, who heads his own faction of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was among the first to endorse Banerjee as a fit candidate to head the bloc stating that the West Bengal CM is a capable leader.

However, senior Congress leaders have remained sceptical of TMC chief expressing her desire to head the opposition coalition. While Congress MP Manickam Tagore recently called the suggestion as a ‘big joke’, Bihar Congress state president and MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Monday said that TMC chief was just one leader of the coalition and her party is only limited to West Bengal. “TMC chief’s party is only limited to West Bengal and does not have a pan-India presence,” Singh had said.

Harku Jha, another senior Congress leader, said that Congress under the stewardship of Rahul Gandhi had become strong in last few polls and won 99 seats in 2024 parliamentary polls. “Congress is now a strong force and Rahu Gandhi is a well established leader trusted by the people. We will win 2029 parliamentary polls on our own. What regional parties say makes no difference to us,” Jha said, reacting on RJD chief’s bid to support Banerjee as head of the INDIA bloc.

Meanwhile, BJP and JD(U) leaders also reacted on RJD chief supporting Banerjee as INDIA bloc head. Deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha said that the opposition alliance led by Congress had utterly failed to make any gain in the past few elections, and now the allies were looking for a new format.

“ The INDIA bloc is a divided house and they are now looking for a new banner,” Sinha said, implying that the smaller parties in the opposition coalition wants to leave the Congress and tread independently.

Rajiv Ranjan, senior JD(U) leader and spokesperson of the party, said that the Congress had no vision and the dissenting voices arising within the coalition from partners over leadership reflected the disunity within the opposition coalition.