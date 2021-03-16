IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / TN chief secretary asks officials to 'strictly implement' Covid-19 SOPs as cases surge
Adequate steps should be taken to ensure eligible individuals receive their vaccine shots, chief secretary Rajeev Ranjan said. In picture - Covid-19 vaccination centre in Chennai.(AFP)
Adequate steps should be taken to ensure eligible individuals receive their vaccine shots, chief secretary Rajeev Ranjan said. In picture - Covid-19 vaccination centre in Chennai.(AFP)
india news

TN chief secretary asks officials to 'strictly implement' Covid-19 SOPs as cases surge

The Covid-19 virus positivity rate has increased to two per cent in places like Chennai and Coimbatore while in districts like Chengalpet, Thiruvallur, Tiruppur,Kancheepuram, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam it is over one per cent.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:52 PM IST

With a surge in fresh Covid-19 cases of late, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan on Tuesday instructed various government department officials to ensure that Covid-19 standard operating procedures were strictly implemented.

At a review meeting, the chief secretary also instructed officials to fine those violating the guidelines.

An official release said the spread of virus has been increasing once again in various states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, New Delhi and Punjab. The release said though Tamil Nadu was able to bring down daily fresh cases below the 500 mark in January and February, since March it has witnessed an upward trend, registering over 800 new infections a day.

The Covid-19 virus positivity rate has increased to two per cent in places like Chennai and Coimbatore while in districts like Chengalpet, Thiruvallur, Tiruppur,Kancheepuram, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam it is over one per cent.

Noting that the active cases, which was below 4,000 cases in the first week of March, has also increased, the release said the meeting discussed steps to be taken to control the virus spread.

A major reason for the the rise in new cases was attributed to the non-wearing of masks by members of the public and not following the Covid-19 protocol while taking part in functions, the release said.

People who were either 'asymptomatic' or with 'mild' symptoms were not following the home quarantine norms, thereby spreading it to other members of the family.

New cases have been reported in places like banks and other financial and educational institutions which have not adhered to the protocol laid down by the government, the release said.

Ranjan asked officials to ensure that the norms were strictly followed and also collect fines from those individuals who violate the regulations.

Proper sanitation should also be done at places like offices, companies and industries and where people throng in large numbers like public water taps and at public toilets.

An officer may be nominated to monitor places which has cluster formation of the virus besides stepping up the number of fever camps, he said.

Adequate steps should be taken to ensure eligible individuals receive their vaccine shots.

Patients who are in home quarantine should be monitored regularly similar to the practice followed last year, while departments concerned must give approval with the condition that the protocol should be strictly followed to hold any election campaign or religious and cultural events.

District collectors and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner should strive to ensure that the virus sread is curtailed to ensure smooth conduct of election related works.

People should wear masks and maintain social distancing while going out and sanitise their hands regularly. If they have any virus symptoms, they should visit the nearest government hospital, the release added. Officials of revenue department, health and family welfare, Greater Chennai Corporation, DGP, district collectors and Greater Chennai police commissioner, among others, took part in the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
PC Chacko.(ANI Photo)
PC Chacko.(ANI Photo)
india news

Former Congress leader PC Chacko, who left party last week, joins NCP

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:02 PM IST
"Once again, I am back in the LDF as a part of NCP," Chacko said after joining the party formally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adequate steps should be taken to ensure eligible individuals receive their vaccine shots, chief secretary Rajeev Ranjan said. In picture - Covid-19 vaccination centre in Chennai.(AFP)
Adequate steps should be taken to ensure eligible individuals receive their vaccine shots, chief secretary Rajeev Ranjan said. In picture - Covid-19 vaccination centre in Chennai.(AFP)
india news

TN chief secretary asks officials to 'strictly implement' Covid-19 SOPs

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:52 PM IST
The Covid-19 virus positivity rate has increased to two per cent in places like Chennai and Coimbatore while in districts like Chengalpet, Thiruvallur, Tiruppur,Kancheepuram, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam it is over one per cent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two Chinese nationals caught with ‘fake’ Aadhaar card at Bagdogra airport
Two Chinese nationals caught with ‘fake’ Aadhaar card at Bagdogra airport
india news

Two Chinese nationals caught with ‘fake’ Aadhaar card at Bagdogra airport

By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Two Chinese nationals, who were allegedly travelling with fake Aadhaar cards, were detained at Bagdogra Airport in West Bengal’s Siliguri on Tuesday morning, police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nirmala Sitharaman said the Congress privatised tax payers' money and nationalised corruption.
Nirmala Sitharaman said the Congress privatised tax payers' money and nationalised corruption.
india news

'His daadi would...': Nirmala Sitharaman slams Rahul, mentions Indira Gandhi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:40 PM IST
Replying to Rahul Gandhi's charge of 'privatising profit and nationalising loss', finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman lobbed counter-charge of 'privatising tax payers' money and nationalising corruption'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Air quality improved in major cities in India but 22 cities featured among the top 30 most polluted cities in the world, showed new data from IQAir’s global air quality data platform in its World Air Quality Report 2020. (Representative Image)(PTI)
Air quality improved in major cities in India but 22 cities featured among the top 30 most polluted cities in the world, showed new data from IQAir’s global air quality data platform in its World Air Quality Report 2020. (Representative Image)(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: India's air quality improved in 2020, says report

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company "will be leveraging its manufacturing capabilities for the production of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine," Gland Pharma said in a regulatory filing.(AP)
The company "will be leveraging its manufacturing capabilities for the production of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine," Gland Pharma said in a regulatory filing.(AP)
india news

Gland Pharma inks pact to supply 252 million doses of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Shares of Gland Pharma closed at 2,718.65 per scrip on BSE, up 6.95 per cent from its previous close.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra, Mar 15 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Cabinet Minister Dhananjay Munde arrive at a meeting held at Y B Chavan Hall, in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Maharashtra, Mar 15 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Cabinet Minister Dhananjay Munde arrive at a meeting held at Y B Chavan Hall, in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
india news

Guilty in Antilia bomb scare case will be punished, says Ajit Pawar

By Faial Malik
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:16 PM IST
The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government also distanced itself from the controversial police officer Sachin Vaze, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) .
READ FULL STORY
Close
PK Sinha, principal adviser in PMO, has resigned. (FIle photo)
PK Sinha, principal adviser in PMO, has resigned. (FIle photo)
india news

PM’s principal adviser, PK Sinha, steps down

By Sunetra Choudhury
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:35 PM IST
His office confirmed that Sinha had submitted his resignation, but there were no immediate details behind the reason for his exit
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 3,29,47,432 vaccine doses have been administered through 5,55,984 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today, the Health Ministry informed.(Reuters)
A total of 3,29,47,432 vaccine doses have been administered through 5,55,984 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today, the Health Ministry informed.(Reuters)
india news

India surpasses single day record with over 3 million vaccinations in one day

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:49 PM IST
A total of 30,39,394 vaccine doses were administered during the last 24 hours in the country making it the highest coverage in a single day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gujarat reported 247 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Sunday.(Reuters)
Gujarat reported 247 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Sunday.(Reuters)
india news

Gujarat imposes night curfew in 4 cities till March 31 as Covid-19 cases surge

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:43 PM IST
  • The decision to impose the curfew was taken in the core committee meeting of the state’s coronavirus task force which is headed by chief minister Vijay Rupani.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister of state for home affairs G Kishan Reddy said 47 cases of sedition were registered in 2014; 30 in 2015; 35 in 2016; 51 in 2017; 70 in 2018 and 93 in 2019.(ANI)
Union minister of state for home affairs G Kishan Reddy said 47 cases of sedition were registered in 2014; 30 in 2015; 35 in 2016; 51 in 2017; 70 in 2018 and 93 in 2019.(ANI)
india news

Congress, government engage in war of words in Lok Sabha over sedition cases

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Congress member from Telangana Anumula Revanth Reddy sought the number of cases registered under the offence of sedition across the country during the last 10 years, the conviction rate and the steps taken for their speedy trial.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress party's senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge with other leaders addresses media at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Congress party's senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge with other leaders addresses media at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Privatisation of public sector banks another way to benefit few people: Kharge

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:29 PM IST
  • "Indira Gandhi nationalised 14 banks. It was intended that the poor should get benefits from the bank. But today these banks are merging one by one. The private sector is being admitted into it. This is another attempt to benefit a few people," said Kharge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaccination for senior citizens going on at a hospital in Mumbai.(PTI)
Vaccination for senior citizens going on at a hospital in Mumbai.(PTI)
india news

Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane: List of districts with highest active Covid cases

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:54 PM IST
In Punjab, Jalandhar, SAS Nagar, Hoshiarpur, Patiala, SBS Nagar have contributed maximum to the state's increasing active Covid-19 caseload.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The finance minister said the capacity of the RBI's regulatory and supervisory staff is being strengthened with specially tailored courses.(REUTERS)
The finance minister said the capacity of the RBI's regulatory and supervisory staff is being strengthened with specially tailored courses.(REUTERS)
india news

RBI strengthening institutional mechanism to prevent bank frauds: FM

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:20 PM IST
"We have been engaging with the RBI to ensure that the regulatory functions and supervisory function of the RBI are strengthened. I am assured by the RBI Governor that internally an institutional mechanism is being further strengthened," Sitharaman said during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (File photo)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (File photo)
india news

UK PM Boris Johnson to visit India in April as part of tilt towards Indo-Pacific

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:14 PM IST
This will be Johnson’s first major international visit following Britain’s departure from the EU. He was earlier set to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in January, but called off the visit to remain in Britain to focus on the response to a new Coronavirus variant
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP