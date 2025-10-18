Chief Minister M K Stalin in the assembly on Thursday announced the formation of a commission, headed by retired Madras High Court judge KN Basha to suggest measures to prevent hate crime - killings based on caste in relationships and marriages - in Tamil Nadu which would set the course for the DMK government to draft a legislation on the heinous crime. TN forms body to curb hate crimes

The state has been seeing several cases of murders by families linked to couples in inter caste relationships and marriages. Most recently in July Kavin, a 27 year old Dalit techie was allegedly killed by his girlfriend’s brother belonging to a dominant caste in Tirunelveli. And the suspect’s family parents were police personnel themselves who were suspended by the state after the crime came to light. The CB-CID is investigating the case.

The new committee would include legal experts, progressive thinkers, and anthropologists and they would record statements from affected families and other stakeholders, Stalin said. The chief minister made this announcement during the discussion on the supplementary estimates for the 2025-26 budget.

“No civilised society can accept the act of one human being killing another, whatever the reason maybe,” Stalin said. “Not just killing, hatred, violence, and humiliation too are unacceptable in a cultured and progressive community.”

“Based on these recommendations, the Government of Tamil Nadu will take the necessary steps to enact an appropriate law to prevent hate crimes,” the chief minister said. “Patriarchy that denies women the right to decide their own future lies hidden behind such crimes. We must put an end to this.”

Recalling the state’s long history of social justice movements, Stalin said, “We cannot allow our youth to be killed in the name of caste or family honour. This government will not remain a silent spectator. Tamil Nadu will take the lead to bring a special law to stop hate crimes.”

A specific law to deter such hate crimes, despite provisions in the BNS, has been a long standing demands form activists and DMK’s allies such as the Viduthalai Chirutaigal Katchi (VCK).