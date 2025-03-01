TN governor says two-language policy ‘rigid’, DMK hits back

Chennai: Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi on Friday waded into a raging controversy over language as he criticised the state’s two-language policy and alleged that it deprived young people in the southern districts of jobs and opportunities, triggering a sharp response from the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. RN Ravi

At a second event, the governor -- who has been locked in an escalating conflict with the elected government since he was appointed on September 9, 2021 -- said he was concerned about “internal and external forces” that he believed are attempting to “divide and destroy” the country through “lies and “hatred in the name of language.

The governor, currently touring the districts of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli, referred to the southern region of Tamil Nadu as rich in human and natural resources, but said they were now treated like neglected backyards.

“Despite the significant potential for industrialisation, people in this region feel neglected and deprived of opportunities. There is a strong demand for the implementation of NEP 2020. The young people here feel increasingly disadvantaged compared to those from neighbouring states due to the rigid two-language policy of the state government,” he said on X.

“They believe that, contrary to Hindi, they are not allowed to study any other South Indian languages, which they find unfair. Our youth must have a choice to study language,” he added.

State law minister S Regupathy hit back, asking Ravi not to impart lessons to Tamils about their affinity for their language.” He accused the governor of “repeatedly spewing hatred against Tamil, Tamil Nadu, and Tamil Thaai Vazhthu” (the state anthem), referencing past controversies.

“Unable to accept the progress made by Tamil Nadu in economy and education, governor Ravi has been expressing hostility towards the state. He should clarify in which sectors Tamil Nadu is lagging behind. In reality, our state has made unparalleled advancement in education, medicine, and the economy compared to other states. This is evident from the data released periodically by the central government. These achievements have been possible due to Tamil Nadu’s two-language policy. Aren’t the Tamils aware of the intentions of certain hegemonic forces to impose Hindi through the National Education Policy (NEP)?” Regupathy said.

Ravi -- who has earlier stoked controversy by sitting on bills passed by the assembly, forcing the state government to approach the Supreme Court -- said successive Dravidian governments in the state neglected and discriminated against the southern districts, where limited or no proficiency in Hindi has contributed to increased unemployment and backwardness.

Ravi described the state’s two-language policy in his social media post as rigid, illogical and regressive.

Later in the day, he travelled to Tirunelveli to participate in the 193rd birth anniversary celebration of Ayya Vaikundar, a 19th century social reformer and founder of the Ayyavazhi sect in southern Tamil Nadu.

“These lies and the hatred being propagated will only endure for a short time, thanks to the Sanatana Dharma preached and followed in Bharat. Such forces can never conquer this nation,” said Ravi, in an apparent reference to the objections raised by the DMK in Tamil Nadu over the National Eduction Policy.

The comments come amid a raging controversy over Hindi, specifically against the backdrop of the National Education Policy, which mandates a three-language policy – something that states such as Tamil Nadu see as a proxy for Hindi imposition.

Chief minister MK Stalin and Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan have been sparring for a week over the implementation of NEP in the state, with the former claiming funds were being held back as a form of blackmail. Stalin, who heads the DMK, also said that the Union government was sowing the seeds of another language war and that Tamil Nadu was ready for it. Language has long been an emotive issue for the state that was rocked by anti-Hindi agitation in the 1960s.

The DMK pushed back. Regupathy alleged that Ravi was spreading hatred against the state because he could not comprehend Tamil Nadu’s achievements in sectors such as the economy and education.

Regupathy asked Ravi to specify the sector where southern Tamil Nadu was lagging in. He asserted that the state made “incomparable” progress in education, medicine, and the economy compared to other Indian states. “These achievements were made possible by Tamil Nadu’s two-language policy. Are the Tamils unaware of the hegemonic plans to impose Hindi through NEP?” he asked.

Criticising Ravi’s statement that individuals should have the choice to study a language, Reghupathy responded, “We know the difference between choice and imposition. This kind of drama will not be effective here.”

Stalin, too, kept up his attack on Hindi.

“Tamil Nadu has set a precedent for the nation in this ideological struggle. States like Karnataka, Punjab, and Telangana, among others, have shown solidarity with us. In the face of resistance, the central government claims it is not attempting to impose Hindi; however, it is taking various actions that suggest otherwise. Furthermore, it has withheld our funds for not accepting the three-language policy,” he said in a video message.