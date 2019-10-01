TN Hindu Mahasabha member arrested for firing at policeman

india

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 01:34 IST

The Chennai police on Monday arrested a functionary of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha’s TN unit for opening fire on a personnel of the armed forces unit of TN police at Red Hills on the outskirts of Chennai.

According to the Red Hills police, the name of the functionary is Ramanathan and he is actively working with the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha as deputy secretary of the state unit. He is alleged to have opened fire based on a misunderstanding.

“When an armed police force constable Vetrivel was standing with his friend in Red Hills on Sunday night, Ramanathan came to the spot. He claimed that the policeman and his friend were standing on his land. As Ramanathan asked the police personnel to leave his place a conflict erupted between the two and Ramanathan opened fire,” said sources from Red Hills Police station.

Ramanathan is said to have taken a pistol and opened fire towards the ground where Vetrivel was standing, the police sources added.

“To frighten Vetrivel, Ramanathan fired thrice. Fortunately, none of the bullets hit the policeman,” sources added.

Based on a complaint by Vetrivel, Red Hills police registered a case against Ramanathan under sections of attempt to murder and possessing a weapon without licence. The police produced the accused before a local court on Monday and the court remanded him to police custody for 15 days to facilitate further investigations. Attempts to reach TN Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha leaders, by HT were unsuccessful.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 01:34 IST