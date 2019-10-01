e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

TN Hindu Mahasabha member arrested for firing at policeman

According to the Red Hills police, the name of the functionary is Ramanathan and he is actively working with the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha as deputy secretary of the state unit. He is alleged to have opened fire based on a misunderstanding.

india Updated: Oct 01, 2019 01:34 IST
M Manikandan
M Manikandan
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Based on a complaint by the policeman, Red Hills police registered a case against Ramanathan under sections of attempt to murder and possessing a weapon without licence.
Based on a complaint by the policeman, Red Hills police registered a case against Ramanathan under sections of attempt to murder and possessing a weapon without licence.(FILE PHOTO.)
         

The Chennai police on Monday arrested a functionary of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha’s TN unit for opening fire on a personnel of the armed forces unit of TN police at Red Hills on the outskirts of Chennai.

According to the Red Hills police, the name of the functionary is Ramanathan and he is actively working with the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha as deputy secretary of the state unit. He is alleged to have opened fire based on a misunderstanding.

“When an armed police force constable Vetrivel was standing with his friend in Red Hills on Sunday night, Ramanathan came to the spot. He claimed that the policeman and his friend were standing on his land. As Ramanathan asked the police personnel to leave his place a conflict erupted between the two and Ramanathan opened fire,” said sources from Red Hills Police station.

Ramanathan is said to have taken a pistol and opened fire towards the ground where Vetrivel was standing, the police sources added.

“To frighten Vetrivel, Ramanathan fired thrice. Fortunately, none of the bullets hit the policeman,” sources added.

Based on a complaint by Vetrivel, Red Hills police registered a case against Ramanathan under sections of attempt to murder and possessing a weapon without licence. The police produced the accused before a local court on Monday and the court remanded him to police custody for 15 days to facilitate further investigations. Attempts to reach TN Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha leaders, by HT were unsuccessful.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 01:34 IST

tags
top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News