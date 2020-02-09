‘To oppose BJP is not opposing Hindus’: RSS General Secretary

india

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 22:43 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party was merely a political party and should not be equated with ‘Hindus’, the General Secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi has said, while stressing that ‘Hindus can never be communal.’

Joshi, who was speaking on the second day of a two-day conclave on the RSS’s idea of India being held in Goa, also referred to ‘Hindutva’ as the soul of India, which if removed, would leave the country as a lifeless body.

“Hindu is not BJP, and to oppose BJP is not opposing Hindus. That’s mere politics, and the BJP should not be confused with the idea of Hindu,” Joshi said while responding to the question whether some Hindus opposing the present government meant “Hindus becoming the enemies of Hindus”.

ALSO WATCH | ‘What will a Hindu born in USA be called?’: Digvijaya Singh’s jibe at RSS

To a question on whether the RSS was ‘communal’ he said it would depend on how one defines communal.

“Let them define the word communal. A community is about a group that worships only one God, has only one holy book. A Hindu can never be communal. If a situation arises, where we have to build one temple, we will cease to be Hindus,” he said.

“Instead,” he said “we should gather the habit of worshipping Mother India irrespective of all worship.”

To a question on Hindutva and Hindu Rashtra, Joshi referred to ‘death’, pointing out that when the soul leaves, only the lifeless body is left behind.

“If Hindutva is removed then only the piece of land will remain. It’s Hindutva that makes this a Hindu Rashtra. People are saying that one day it will be Hindu Rashtra, I say we are already a Hindu Rashtra, The Sangh is there to strengthen it everyday,” he said adding that Hindutva was a ‘way of life.’

Joshi, who fielded questions on a range of issues, also said that the Sangh does not ‘talk of equality of women’ but rather believes that each section of society has a role to play.

“We do not talk of equality of women here. We believe everyone has a role, children have a role, youth have a role, Pratibhashali (the talented) have a role, and the women have a role. The responsibility of being a mother is very huge and a father cannot fulfill that role. Bringing a generation is a huge task and only a woman-centred family can build a good ideal,” he replied.

While speaking on the current political climate, and especially in reference to a rise in protests across the country seeking to ‘save the constitution’, Joshi said it wasn’t enough if one stressed on the rights guaranteed in the constitution, but the responsibilities enlisted in the constitution were equally important.

“These days there is some sort of awakening towards reading of the constitution with citizens across the country being taught the preamble. This won’t achieve the full result. Citizens also have a responsibility… the country will go ahead only if these two are followed together. A government’s rights’ are made complete by the responsibilities shown by their citizens.”