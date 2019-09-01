To reclaim political legacy, Congress to mark YSR death anniversary

india

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 00:22 IST

The Congress will observe the 10th death anniversary of former united Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, popularly known as YSR, across the state on Monday as it seeks to reclaim his political legacy.

YSR’s son and Andhra Pradesh chief minister, Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, insists to be the only heir to the late leader’s legacy. He broke away from the Congress to form his YSR Congress Party, which was voted to power in May.

“He [YSR] was our leader. Jagan can claim his family legacy but his political legacy belongs to the Congress and nobody else,” said Congress’s Andhra Pradesh in-charge C D Meyyappan. “YSR’s dream was to see Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister but Jagan is not fulfilling his father’s wish.”

Meyyappan said the Congress will hold functions across the state on YSR’s death anniversary.

Congress has maintained that YSR was one of its tallest leaders, who worked for social justice and inclusive development.

YSR died in an air crash on September 2, 2009. YSR’s leadership was credited for the Congress’s victory in the state elections in 2004 and 2009.

Andhra Pradesh contributed significantly to the Congress’s return to power at the Centre in 2004 and 2009. The party won 29 seats in the state in 2004 Lok Sabha elections. The tally increased to 33 in the 2009 polls.

In the 2014 assembly and Lok Sabha elections held after the creation of Telangana, the Congress was decimated in Andhra Pradesh and failed to win any seat.

The Congress has been relegated to the political margins in Andhra Pradesh following its bifurcation in 2014.

It failed to win any seat in the Lok Sabha as well as the assembly elections in 2014 and 2019.

“A true congressman all his life, he continues to inspire us to toil for social justice and inclusive development,” Congress leader Oommen Chandy said while paying tributes to the late leader on his ninth death anniversary.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 23:41 IST