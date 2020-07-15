To treat a hundred plus critically-ill Covid-19 patients, Odisha starts plasma bank

india

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 22:35 IST

With Covid-19 deaths increasing and more than a hundred of the 4,300 patients admitted in several Covid hospitals in critical conditions, Odisha on Wednesday joined Maharashtra and Delhi in starting a plasma bank for treatment of Covid-19 patients in serious condition.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who inaugurated the plasma bank at the SCB Medical College and Hospital said it would be available free to everyone who has been infected with coronavirus. “This is more relevant when vaccine for Covid is only in its trial stage. This therapy is expected to be an effective tool in our fight against this global pandemic Covid. Our government recognises the hard work put in by the doctors and all medical personnel in Odisha in these difficult Covid times. Our doctors in SCB Medical College, Cuttack have made Odisha proud by introducing this advanced medical procedure which is a frontier in the field of medicine,” said Patnaik.

Maharashtra and Delhi are the two among the worst-affected states in India that have started the plasma therapy.

As the therapy requires the consent of donors, Patnaik urged all eligible Covid-19 survivors to come forward to donate their plasma. To begin with four persons who had recovered from Covid recently, donated their blood plasma while 12 more cured patients including BJD MLA Prasanta Behera have agreed to donate their plasma.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered Covid-19 patients in Odisha crossed 10,000 mark when a record number of 612 corona patients being discharged. Of the 14898 people who have been infected with Covid-19 so far, 4321 are being treated at various Covid hospitals. The state government has also capped the price of Covid-19 antigen testing kit for private labs at Rs 450 excluding GST. Earlier, the state government had capped the price for RT-PCR tests at Rs 2200 for each of the private labs in the state.

In a separate development, Odisha government approved the proposal for temporary engagement of 21,000 ANMs, nurses and pharmacists for Covid Care Homes in 6,798 grampanchayats at daily pay of Rs 850-1000. “In view of the rapid spread of Covid-19 in the country and detection of large number of positive cases in the state government have proposed to establish Covid Care Homes/Covid Gruhas in each Panchayat of the State. For smooth management of these COVID Care Home, it has become necessary to augment the health work force in the State. Unemployed and trained nurses, ANMs and pharmacists would be given priority,” the order said.