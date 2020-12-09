e-paper
Home / India News / Today’s meeting with Centre cancelled, will discuss after draft proposal: Farmers’ leader

Today’s meeting with Centre cancelled, will discuss after draft proposal: Farmers’ leader

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said that they will hold a meeting after the Centre sends the draft proposal and decide their next move thereafter.

india Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 10:31 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait
Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait (ANI Photo )
         

A day after meeting with Union minister Amit failed to make headway as farmers continued to demand the scrapping of three contentious agricultural laws, Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said Wednesday’s meeting, the sixth round of talks between the agitating farmers and central leadership, stands cancelled. He said that they will hold a meeting after the Centre sends the draft proposal and decide their next move thereafter.

“We’ll hold a meeting over the draft that will be sent by the Centre. That meeting is cancelled. Draft will be discussed & further course of action will be decided. We hope things will be clear by 4-5 pm today,” Tikait was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

