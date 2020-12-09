Today’s meeting with Centre cancelled, will discuss after draft proposal: Farmers’ leader

india

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 10:31 IST

A day after meeting with Union minister Amit failed to make headway as farmers continued to demand the scrapping of three contentious agricultural laws, Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said Wednesday’s meeting, the sixth round of talks between the agitating farmers and central leadership, stands cancelled. He said that they will hold a meeting after the Centre sends the draft proposal and decide their next move thereafter.

“We’ll hold a meeting over the draft that will be sent by the Centre. That meeting is cancelled. Draft will be discussed & further course of action will be decided. We hope things will be clear by 4-5 pm today,” Tikait was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.