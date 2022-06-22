Home / India News / Toll from Assam floods rises to 89 with 7 more deaths yesterday
india news

Toll from Assam floods rises to 89 with 7 more deaths yesterday

Three people drowned in Kamrup and one each in Darrang, Karimganj, Tamulpur and Udalguri while one person was reported missing from Kamrup
Assam’s flood-affected Nalbari district. (PTI)
Assam’s flood-affected Nalbari district. (PTI)
Published on Jun 22, 2022 10:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ByUtpal Parashar

The toll from the Assam floods rose to 89 as seven more deaths were reported from five of the 32 deluge-hit districts on Tuesday, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) in a bulletin.

Three people drowned in Kamrup and one each in Darrang, Karimganj, Tamulpur, and Udalguri. One person was reported missing from Kamrup.

The floods have affected over 5.5 million including 1.25 million in Barpeta alone, followed by Dhubri (594,708), Darrang (547,421), Nagaon (457,381), and Kamrup (400,214), making them the five worst-affected districts.

The government is operating 1,687 relief camps in 27 districts. Barpeta alone has over 88,000 people living in relief camps.

The bulletin said nearly 60,000 domestic animals have been washed away by floods. Around 2600 houses have been fully or partially damaged. On Tuesday, 3,652 marooned people were rescued across 11 affected districts.

Landslides were also reported from Hailakandi, Guwahati, and Patherkandi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is an assistant editor based in Guwahati. He covers all eight states of North-East and was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times .

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out