Tony Blair to Sachin Tendulkar: Speakers at HT-MintAsia Leadership Summit

The first edition of the Hindustan Times-MintAsia Leadership Summit is scheduled to be held in Singapore on April 13. Singapore is the gateway to Asia and one of the world’s finance hubs. It is also an established hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

India, home to around 17% of the world’s population, has made rapid strides in both areas. Both countries are representative parliamentary democracies. Both countries have a stake and a say in the future of Asia. The summit, with the theme of The Road Ahead for Asia, comes at a critical juncture in the evolution of Asia and the World. Asia, like the rest of the world, faces challenges related to security, growth, and inclusion. Countries around the world are becoming more inward looking and protectionist.

The World Trade Organization perhaps faces the greatest challenge to its relevance. China and the US have embarked on a trade war that could, apart from hurting the two countries, also change the contours of global trade. What does this mean for the Asian tigers, including Singapore? And what does this mean for India?

With participants drawn from the fields of politics, business, entertainment, business, and sport, the Hindustan Times-MintAsia Leadership Summit will address some of these issues, and more. These are issues relevant to India, Singapore, Asia, even the world.

Here are brief profiles of the participants.

Aamir Khan

Through a three-decade career, Aamir Khan has become one of the most respected—and popular—actors in Indian cinema. Khan has starred in some of India’s highest grossing films, such as Dangal, 3 Idiots, and PK. The 52-year-old actor-producer’s achievements include an Oscar nomination for Lagaan (2001) and four National Film Awards. Khan is a Padma Bhushan recipient.

Arthur Lang

When the region’s largest mobile phone company—Singapore Telecommunications Ltd—required a new head for its international business in 2016, to grow its associates across India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand, it brought on board Arthur Lang, then group chief financial officer of CapitaLand Ltd. Lang is leading a transformation at Singtel to turn it into the region’s leading digital business company.

Bradley Loiselle

Serial entrepreneur Bradley Loiselle, best known for his book Keep Moving 4ward, is betting on India with his latest venture—betterU Education Corporate. Focused on educating the mass population of India, betterU is closing a $100 million equity investment and aims to become a leading education-to-employment platform.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Natarajan Chandrasekaran is chairman of the board of Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company and promoter of more than 100 Tata operating companies with annual revenue of more than $100 billion.He joined the board of Tata Sons in October 2016 and was appointed chairman in January 2017. His appointment as group chairman followed a 30-year career at Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, where he is credited with embedding a a culture of customer focus and innovation.

N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is one of the most seasoned politicians of South India. He is the longest serving chief minister in two stints—the first for nearly nine years between 1995 and 2004 in combined Andhra Pradesh state and again from 2014 till date in the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh. In his first stint, Naidu transformed Hyderabad into a global information technology (IT) destination by bringing Microsoft Corp., Google Inc., International Business Machines Corp. and Oracle Corp. to the city.

Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari is credited with turning around the highways sector, which had hit a rough patch since 2007, after he became road transport and highways minister in 2014. A slew of policy initiatives, including facilitating developers by allowing a one-time infusion of funds to revive languishing projects and bringing in a new Public-Private Partnership model called “hybrid annuity,” helped his ministry build, on average, 20km of roads per day in the last two fiscal years.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam

With an impeccable track record in public service for close to two decades, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and coordinating minister for economic and social policies, is widely considered to be one of the country’s most trusted and popular politicians. He is chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and a board member of the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC) and served as finance minister for eight years..

Sachin Tendulkar

The world identifies Sachin Tendulkar as a true statesman of cricket and the most prolific batsman of our time. A seemingly insurmountable record of 100 centuries may be the most logical step to start measuring his greatness, but to almost three generations of Indians, he was so much more than that. To shoulder the expectations of a billion-plus nation almost single-handedly for more than a decade wasn’t easy. But Sachin Tendulkar did it with an infectious smile and a technique so complete that it forced the legendary Don Bradman to take note and stay glued to his batting till his last day.

Tony Blair

Tony Blair served as the UK prime minister from 1997 to 2007, assuming the post for the first time after the Labour Party won the largest election victory in its history. He now heads the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, which he founded in 2017 as a “new policy platform to refill the wide open space in the middle of politics”.

Sadhguru

A social reformer and founder of the non-profit Isha Foundation, Jaggi Vasudev, known as Sadhguru, has an astute knowledge of world affairs, a scientific approach to spirituality, and sharp oratory skills that have made him a highly sought-after public figure. A Padma Vibhushan awardee, the 60-year-old Sadhguru is a passionate proponent of yoga; he represented India at the United Nations General Assembly on World Yoga Day in June 2016. He has addressed the World Economic Forum, the TED platform, and leading universities, including Oxford, Stanford, Harvard, and Yale.

Robert Yap

YCH credits its success to the turnaround strategy executed by Robert Yap when he took over the reins of the company from his father (Yap Chwee Hock). Over the next four decades, Yap expanded the firm from a simple passenger transportation company in Singapore to a cargo transportation business, which subsequently grew to include an extended supply chain and logistics services such as warehousing and freight management.

Ram Madhav

Ram Madhav is a national general secretary of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He is in-charge of the North-East, where the party has seen remarkable electoral success over the past three years.Madhav is also the party’s key interlocutor with its coalition partner in Jammu and Kashmir. He is engaged closely in the government’s foreign policy outreach with big powers, neighbours, and the Indian diaspora.

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia is a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Congress party in the Lok Sabha. As the party’s chief whip in the House, he plays a key role in shaping its political and parliamentary strategy. Scindia is also one of the Congress’ foremost leaders in the key state of Madhya Pradesh. An MP since 2002, Scindia has been a minister dealing with several portfolios, including communications and information technology, commerce and industry.

Pavan Varma

A former Indian Foreign Service officer, Pavan Varma is a national general secretary and spokesperson of the Janata Dal (United). A former Member of Parliament, he represented Bihar in the Rajya Sabha. Varma has been India’s ambassador to Bhutan, director general of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations as well as the director of the Nehru Centre in London. He is also a well-known author and commentator on politics, society and literature.

S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar served as India’s foreign secretary for three years till January 2018. Credited with steering Indian foreign policy at a critical juncture, Jaishankar has served as the country’s ambassador to the US and China, and as high commissioner to Singapore. As a joint secretary in the ministry of external affairs, he also played a key role in finalizing India’s nuclear deal with the US.

Wang Gungwu

Wang Gungwu is one of the world’s leading historians on China. Professor Wang has been a founding figure in the field of China Studies in the English-speaking world.He is chairman of the East Asian Institute and university professor, National University of Singapore. He is also Emeritus Professor at the Australian National University. As the founding chairman of the governing board of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, he played an instrumental role in turning the school into a leading global public policy school in Asia.