Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk moves Delhi court for anticipatory bail
Shantanu Muluk, who is accused along with Disha Ravi in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest, Tuesday moved a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail.
The application moved by Muluk is likely to come up for hearing Wednesday before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana.
Muluk had got transit bail from Bombay High Court on February 16 for 10 days.
He, along with Ravi and another accused Nikita Jacob, was booked for alleged sedition and other charges.
Ravi was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru and brought to Delhi. Her police custody ends today.
Muluk and Jacob are currently on transit bail.
- The committee will start meetings soon and will form district committees in each violence-affected district of the state.
- The 23-year-old activist, hailing from Punjab's Muktsar district, has also claimed that her medical examination was not conducted in violation of section 54 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
- The Prime Minister said that if IITs start addressing the problems India is currently facing then it will also gradually be able to address global issues.
- The Nishad community is a caste group listed under Other Backward Classes in UP. Nishads are heavily dependent on the tourism industry as they ferry tourists in the famous ghats of Varanasi and Prayagraj.
- The decision was taken in face of a sudden rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in several states.
