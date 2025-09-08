Top EU panel of 27 envoys to make its first visit to India, will reach tomorrow

NEW DELHI: The European Union (EU)’s Political and Security Committee (PSC), comprising ambassadors of the 27 members of the bloc, will make its maiden visit to India this week for discussions aimed at deepening strategic cooperation ahead of the India-EU Summit next year. The PSC is a crucial body responsible for the EU’s common foreign, security and defence policies (X/EU_in_India)

The PSC is a crucial body responsible for the EU’s common foreign, security and defence policies that provides advice to the European Council, Military Committee and Politico-Military Group.

The visit is a follow-up to a trip to India in February by the College of Commissioners led by President Ursula von der Leyen.

During its visit to India from September 10 to 14, the committee led by ambassador Delphine Pronk will hold strategic discussions with senior government officials, private sector defence representatives, civil society organisations and leading think tanks, the EU said in a statement.

This engagement is aimed at a comprehensive assessment of policy priorities, and exploring future cooperation on key foreign policy, security and defence matters, particularly in the lead up to the EU-India Summit.

Pronk said: “EU-India collaboration is vital in key areas of mutual interest, including counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, hybrid threats, maritime security and maritime domain awareness, space security, defence industry cooperation and countering foreign information manipulation and interference.”

All these issues will be on the agenda of the committee, which will present its recommendations to the EU’s top political leadership to enhance cooperation with India, Pronk said.

EU ambassador to India Hervé Delphin emphasised that the EU and India are natural partners in the “volatile geopolitical and economic landscape” because of their strongly convergent interests and shared values.

“Our leaders are determined to elevate the EU-India strategic partnership and harness its immense potential. This partnership of mutual benefit can contribute to the prosperity and safety of our citizens and contribute to global stability and security,” Delphin said.

The PSC’s visit to India underscores “Team Europe’s collective will to strengthen ties with India, especially in the area of defence and security cooperation”, he said.

The PSC’s visit also builds on the inaugural EU-India strategic dialogue in June. The EU is one of India’s largest trading partners and investors, with both sides working to conclude a free trade agreement by the end of 2025.

The PSC comprises ambassadors of member states based in Brussels and is chaired by the European External Action Service. Its key responsibilities include monitoring the global situation and recommending strategic approaches to the Council of the EU, while ensuring political control and strategic direction of crisis management operations.