Top Hindu body upset with Uddhav govt, also has advice for Udit Raj

Akhada Parishad’s chief mahant also wanted to know if Uddhav Thackeray government was aiming to insult the saint community.

india Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 12:01 IST
K Sandeep Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
Uddhav Thackeray government has not allowed reopening of temples and mutts in the state due to Covid 19 pandemic. (Hindustan Times Photo)
         

The apex decision making body of the 13 recognised Hindu monastic orders of the country— Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP)— has expressed strong resentment over the continued closure of mutts and temples in Maharashtra despite Centre’s Covid-19 Unlock 5.0 guidelines released further relaxing the restrictions on commencement of religious activities.

The parishad also condemned a tweet by Congress leader Udit Raj, which questioned the expenditure of Rs 4,200 crore in organising Kumbh mela-2019 in Prayagraj.

“It is a matter of grave concern that saints and priests have to agitate for opening of the mutts and temples in Maharashtra. After being opened in UP, the mutts and temples are following the corona guidelines completely and so will the venues located in Maharashtra,” said ABAP chief Mahant Narendra Giri.

Giri further asked: “If Maharashtra CM is not opening the temples, who is he insulting? Is he insulting the saint community and the priests or is he insulting Hindu gods and goddesses and the Sanatan dharma?”

Giri added that Maharashtra CM’s father, late Bal Thackeray, being a Hindu leader, always respected the saints but the government of Maharashtra seemed to be on the wrong path of arrogance.

Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray warns against attempts to ‘finish off’ Bollywood

The issue of alleged encroachment of temples in Kashi and Mathura also came up for discussion in parishad’s informal meeting at Mathura on Thursday.

“It pains us to see that our temples are encroached in Kashi and Mathura and we will undertake all steps that are permissible under the Constitution to free the temple premises as was done in the case of Ayodhya,” Giri said.

Also Read: Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray

Giri also lashed out at Congress leader Udit Raj for questioning state spending on organising Kumbh-2019.

Udit Raj’s tweet was in reaction to Assam education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s statement that it was not the job of a government to run institutions that teach religious scriptures.

