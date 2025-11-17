Top leaders’ visit to Delhi fuels mixed speculations

The state’s Congress government faces another period of uncertainty, with a series of meetings in New Delhi triggering speculation about changes in the cabinet and the broader leadership structure. Senior ministers and party leaders offered contradictory signals on Sunday, even as top officials insisted that no shift in leadership was being considered. Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar (ANI)

Home minister G Parameshwara suggested that the party was moving only toward a cabinet reshuffle. He said the decision would rest with chief minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress leadership. “It is said that the high command has given permission for a reshuffle. Media is saying it and this subject is coming out in the open. Now you can guess what is happening with regard to the change of guard. Normally, leadership changes do not happen when the cabinet reshuffle takes place,” he said.

The remarks came a day after Siddaramaiah reportedly met Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. While the chief minister publicly maintained that the conversation focused on the Bihar election, party insiders said cabinet matters were discussed.

Also Read | Karnataka Congress 'power tussle' to intensify after Bihar polls debacle, claims BJP

Siddaramaiah told reporters in Bengaluru that the meeting was “strictly about the Bihar election” and said there was “no conversation about the cabinet reshuffle at all.”

He added that he would return to Delhi on Monday if his appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was confirmed.

Deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar, who stayed back in Delhi after cancelling a planned trip to Hyderabad, said he had no information about Siddaramaiah’s meeting with Rahul Gandhi. “I do not know about the chief minister meeting with Rahul Gandhi. I do not know about a cabinet reshuffle discussion. I don’t know whether I’ll meet (Rahul Gandhi) on Sunday or not... If you want to ask anything about reshuffling or leadership change, speak to the chief minister. We have to follow what the party says,” he said.

Also Read | Awaiting high command nod for cabinet rejig: CM

He added that there was nothing unusual about the chief minister meeting senior leaders, saying, “The chief minister has every right to meet Mallikarjun Kharge, the Union home minister or the Prime Minister. What is wrong with that?”

Shivakumar’s brother, former Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh, who also arrived in Delhi on Sunday, said he had only “seen in the media” reports of a possible reshuffle and that the decision was up to the chief minister and the party leadership.

Despite repeated public denials, senior Congress figures acknowledged that pressure has been mounting within the party. With the winter session set to begin on December 8, the government has one vacant cabinet berth and has been debating whether to replace sitting ministers to address internal demands and regional considerations.

Party leaders in Delhi said eight to twelve ministers could be replaced if Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the plan.

As buzz over the chief minister and deputy chief minister’s time in Delhi mounted on Saturday, insiders in the state Congress unit named legislators N A Harris, Rizwan Arshad, B K Hariprasad, Belur Gopalakrishna, H C Balakrishna, Belur Gopalakrishna, Saleem Ahmed, R V Deshpande, Prasad Abbayya Nagendra, M Krishnappa, Laxman Savadi, A S Ponnanna, Shivalinge Gowda and Roopakala Shashidhar and Malur Nanjegowda as the top contenders for the ministerial position.

Hubballi-Dharwad East MLA Prasad Abbayya said he is also a strong contender for the post.

“Though I am a contender, I will go by the decision of the party high command,” Abbayya told reporters in Hubballi.

The possibility of a reshuffle has added strain to the party’s internal dynamics. The Shivakumar camp is wary that changes may sideline some of his supporters, while Siddaramaiah is reportedly believed to be pressing for adjustments that would strengthen his administration ahead of the next phase of national election planning, party insiders said.

Public works minister Satish Jarkiholi said the party leadership should clarify the ongoing speculation.

He added that his recent visit to Delhi was not political, explaining that he accompanied KPCC general secretary Sunil Hanumannavar for a meeting with AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala. When asked about reports that he could be named KPCC president, he said the decision rested with the high command. “The State has a population of over six crore. It is natural that there are such discussions,” he said.

Jarkiholi said the party leadership was monitoring all developments.

“They are observing the confusion about leadership in the State. I think it would be good if the top brass clarified this confusion,” he said. He added that decisions on cabinet expansion and party leadership would be made by the high command.