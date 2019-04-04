UAE honours PM Modi with highest civilian award, says ‘India’s relations with Islamic world at its best’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Thursday conferred with United Arab Emirates’s highest civilian decoration, the Order of Zayed, awarded to those who contribute to international leadership in strengthening relations with the country.

“We have historical and comprehensive strategic ties with India, reinforced by the pivotal role of my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave these relations a big boost. In appreciation of his efforts, the UAE President grants him the Zayed Medal,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, announced on Twitter.

“As an International statesman, he (PM Modi) has given a new direction to this (ties with the UAE) relation and today India’s relations with whole Islamic world is at its best,” a statement said.

Among the past recipients of this award are Russian president Vladimir Putin, former US president George W Bush, French leader Nicolas Sarkozy and German politician Angela Merkel

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 12:48 IST