Arvind Kejriwal claims 'torture' in Tihar, projects himself as 'son of Haryana'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of trying to "break" him during his time in jail, as he addressed a public gathering ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a public meeting for Haryana Assembly elections.(PTI)

"They tried to torture me mentally and physically when I was in jail," Kejriwal told a crowd in Rewari.

"I am a diabetic patient, and I need four insulin injections every day, but they stopped my medicines. They wanted to break me, but they don't know that I am from Haryana, and you can't break a person from Haryana."

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets insulin shot after nod from AIIMS

Kejriwal was released from Delhi’s Tihar Jail on September 13 after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in connection with a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case related to the alleged excise policy scam. He had spent five months in jail.

Speaking at a rally in Badshahpur, Kejriwal took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the BJP targeted him because of his political success in Delhi and Punjab.

"PM Modi thought Kejriwal formed a government in Delhi and Punjab. Now, he feared that I would form a government in Haryana," Kejriwal said.

Also Read | Kejriwal accuses Tihar of issuing false report on insulin need, court orders AIIMS to examine him

The former Delhi chief minister claimed the central government was trying to stifle his welfare schemes. “I built 500 mohalla clinics in Delhi. PM Modi, you should make 5,000 clinics instead of trying to shut down mine,” he said. “You want to jail Kejriwal and close 700 schools. This does not suit the prime minister of our country.”

Arvind Kejriwal claims AAP to emerge as kingmaker

The AAP is contesting the Haryana polls alone and Kejriwal exuded confidence about the party’s chances. "We are getting so many seats that no government can be formed in Haryana without us," he said, adding that he would ensure AAP’s campaign promises are fulfilled.

Kejriwal also referred to his roots in Haryana, reminding the crowd that he was born in Siwani village of Bhiwani district and completed his education in Hisar. "After leaving Haryana, your son made the name of Haryana famous in the whole world. The people of Haryana should give their son a chance to serve," he said.

Haryana will head to the polls on October 5, with results set to be announced on October 8.