Amid Kejriwal insulin row, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj's ‘Tihar seeking diabetologist’ claim

Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday accused the BJP-led central government of conspiring to kill Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar jail after being arrested in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy. Saurabh Bharadwaj and Arvind Kejriwal(File)

Sharing a letter purportedly written by the director general of prisons to AIIMS for the appointment of a senior diabetologist for Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail, Saurabh Bharadwaj, at a press conference, hit out at the jail administration for inadequate medical facilities for the diabetic patient, contradicting the BJP’s claims of adequate medical facilities.

"The DG of Tihar jail yesterday wrote to AIIMS that we need a diabetologist, this exposed the BJP as till yesterday, they were saying that they have all specialists, everything be it insulin available in jail and Arvind Kejriwal is lying," news agency ANI quoted Saurabh Bharadwaj as saying.

He further alleged manipulation in the Delhi chief minister's treatment, claiming that a normal doctor’s recommendations were being used to deny the CM insulin.

"A normal doctor, I don't know how he is there in jail, on his recommendations all these manipulations are being done and the elected CM of Delhi is being denied Insulin," Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

The AAP leader reiterated the party's accusation that the jail administration had been denying insulin to Arvind Kejriwal, who suffers from Type-2 diabetes.

Earlier on Saturday, the AAP leaders claimed that Arvind Kejriwal is being pushed towards "slow death" by being denied insulin and consultations with his doctors.

The allegations came a day after Tihar jail authorities submitted a report to Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena highlighting that Kejriwal did not require insulin to be administered as his blood sugar levels were “not alarming”.

The report further said that the AAP supremo was not on insulin when he was arrested and brought to the jail, adding that he had stopped taking insulin shots months before his arrest on March 21.

Earlier this week, the probe agency claimed that Kejriwal had been consuming mangoes, aloo-poori and sugar in tea, in order to raise his sugar levels to make grounds for medical bail.

However, the Delhi CM refuted the claims saying that he wouldn't want to risk paralysis for bail.

