e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Total positive Covid-19 cases reach 1,510 in Delhi

Total positive Covid-19 cases reach 1,510 in Delhi

As many as 356 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Delhi today, including 325 positive cases-Under Special Operations, and four deaths.

india Updated: Apr 13, 2020 23:23 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
An improperly disposed off mask lies near India Gate, during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Monday, April 13, 2020.
An improperly disposed off mask lies near India Gate, during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Monday, April 13, 2020. (PTI photo)
         

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the national capital reached 1,510 on Monday, while the deaths stand at 28.

As many as 356 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Delhi today, including 325 positive cases-Under Special Operations, and four deaths.

So far, 30 Covid-19 infected patients have been recorded fully in the national capital.

India’s count of positive Covid-19 cases has risen to 9,352, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

tags
top news
India issues 2 back-to-back demarche to Pak for violations. But first a phone call
India issues 2 back-to-back demarche to Pak for violations. But first a phone call
China rejects reports that first Covid-19 case occurred in November
China rejects reports that first Covid-19 case occurred in November
Covid-19 vaccine likely by September: Oxford expert
Covid-19 vaccine likely by September: Oxford expert
If you have the SuperVPN app on your phone, delete it!
If you have the SuperVPN app on your phone, delete it!
‘Expected better from him’: Afridi disappointed with Kapil Dev’s response
‘Expected better from him’: Afridi disappointed with Kapil Dev’s response
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Paramilitary may be called: Maha minister’s hint as Covid cases cross 2,000
Paramilitary may be called: Maha minister’s hint as Covid cases cross 2,000
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news