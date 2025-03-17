'Tough message to defaulters': J&K cops on case against Orry at Vaishno Devi base camp

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday vowed strict action against Bollywood's ‘BFF’ Orhan Awatramani aka 'Orry', and seven others who were booked allegedly for eating non-vegetarian food and consuming alcohol near Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu's Katra. Bollywood's BFF Orry and seven others allegedly ate non-vegetarian diet and consumed alcohol near Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra.(Instagram)

The Cottage Suit area in Katra, where the group allegedly consumed alcohol, has strict rules against non-vegetarian food and intoxicants due to its proximity to the Vaishno Devi shrine, one of the holiest pilgrimage sites in Hinduism.

'Tough message to defaulters'

Police said SSP Reasi Paramvir Singh intended to give a tough message to “defaulters” and asserted that “there is no place for those who don't follow the law of the land and try to disrupt the peace by resorting to any means, especially by way of drugs/alcohol and they will be dealt with by iron hands.”

In a press release, the police said they have taken cognisance of the complaint regarding an issue involving certain guests who were staying at the Hotel of Katra and found taking alcohol.

“Katra police has lodged an FIR on March 15 against Orhan Awatramani (ORRY), Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli, and Anastasila Arzamaskina, who consumed alcohol in hotel premises despite being told that alcohol and non-vegetarian diet is not allowed inside Cottage Suite as it is strictly prohibited at such a divine place of Mata Vaishno devi pilgrimage,” police said.

The release said SSP Reasi Paramvir Singh passed strict instructions to nab defaulters to set “an example of no tolerance of any such act of drugs or alcohol at religious places which hurts the sentiments of the common masses.”

Police said a team was constituted under the supervision of SP Katra, Dy SP Katra and SHO Katra “to track the culprits who violated the rule of the land and shown disrespect to the sentiments of the people connected with the faith.”

Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, is a content creator and social media personality known for his proximity to several young Bollywood stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Urvashi Rautela, and Bhumi Pednekar, among others.

