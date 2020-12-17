e-paper
Home / India News / Tourism sector will thrive again in post-vaccine era: IHCL CEO

Tourism sector will thrive again in post-vaccine era: IHCL CEO

The travel and tourism sector is the worst-hit sector globally and is even in India expected to lose around USD 66 billion, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said while speaking at the CII Partnership Summit 2020.

india Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 22:29 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
New Delhi
Technology can help, we have to accelerate digital skills training for the youth, that will help us revive the business, though a full recovery may take 2 to 3 years, he added.
Technology can help, we have to accelerate digital skills training for the youth, that will help us revive the business, though a full recovery may take 2 to 3 years, he added.(HIndustan Times | Representational image. )
         

Though the travel and tourism sector is most impacted by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, it will thrive again in the post-vaccine era, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said on Thursday.

The travel and tourism sector is the worst-hit sector globally and is even in India expected to lose around USD 66 billion, he said while speaking at the CII Partnership Summit 2020.

“Future of travel and tourism is definitely bright. It is an industry which is going to thrive, the question is how do we build the bridge between now and the next 18 to 24 months, which is the post-vaccine era,” Chhatwal said.

Speaking about the survival and revival of the sector, he said reopening of the services sector in general and tourism in particular requires the industry to be safe, attractive and economically viable for all stakeholders.

“Crisis is also an opportunity to change and we can come up with innovation on new products, services, business models so that revival is faster,” Chhatwal said.

Technology can help, we have to accelerate digital skills training for the youth, that will help us revive the business, though a full recovery may take 2 to 3 years, he added.

