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Tourist crushed to death amid fight between two elephants in Karnataka's Kodagu

According to officials, the trained elephants, Kanjan and Marthanda, started fighting while they were being bathed.

Published on: May 18, 2026 08:13 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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A woman died after being crushed during a clash between two trained elephants at the Dubare camp in Karnataka’s Kodagu district after one of the animals lost its balance and fell on her, officials said on Monday.

A video of the incident, showing the elephants fighting, is now doing the rounds on social media.(X)

A video of the incident, showing the elephants fighting, is now doing the rounds on social media.

What happened?

Tulasi, 33, a tourist from Tamil Nadu, died in the incident while standing near the river and watching the elephants being bathed, officials told news agency PTI.

According to officials, the trained elephants, Kanjan and Marthanda, started fighting while they were being bathed.

Khandre also said that even trained elephants and other wild animals can react in unexpected ways, and it is not always possible to understand or predict their behaviour.

He instructed officials to stop activities such as allowing people to touch elephants' trunks, stand next to them for photographs, bathe elephants, or feed them jaggery, bananas and other food items.

The statement added that he also directed authorities to ensure tourists keep the required safe distance from wildlife.

Past incidents

Earlier in March this year, two people were killed in separate wild elephant attacks in Assam's Nagaon district, police said. They added that several local residents were injured in different elephant attacks in the area.

Local residents said the herd had first entered the Bajiyagaon area in Samaguri in search of food, but later turned aggressive after villagers tried to chase the animals away.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka in March, a 49-year-old coffee grower was killed in an elephant attack near Siddapura in Virajpet taluk of Kodagu district in Karnataka.

With inputs from agencies

 
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