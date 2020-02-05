e-paper
Tourist fee revamp won’t affect Indian travellers: Bhutan

Foreign tourists visiting Bhutan currently have to pay $250 per day, which includes a Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) of $65, though this levy was not applicable to tourists from Bangladesh, India and the Maldives so far.

Feb 05, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Bhutanese authorities have assured their Indian counterparts that a proposed revamp of tourist fees will not inconvenience Indian travellers(Getty Images)
         

Bhutanese authorities have assured their Indian counterparts that a proposed revamp of tourist fees will not inconvenience Indian travellers, people familiar with developments said on Tuesday.

Foreign tourists visiting Bhutan currently have to pay $250 per day, which includes a Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) of $65, though this levy was not applicable to tourists from Bangladesh, India and the Maldives so far.

Bhutan’s new draft tourism policy reportedly proposes a SDF and a permit processing fee for Indian travellers. “Bhutanese authorities have assured that Indian tourists would not be inconvenienced in the course of the implementation of the regulation,” the person said.

