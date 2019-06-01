Tourist guide in Pahalgam saves five from drowning but loses own life

A 25 year old tourist guide saved five people including two tourists from drowning but lost his own life in Pahalgam on Thursday after his raft capsized.

Rauf Ahmad Dar’s body was retrieved from Lider river near Badwoni by the officials on Friday morning. Dar was swept away by fast currents of the river Thursday evening.

Chief Executive Officer Pahalgam, Nasir Ahmad Lone said that two tourists and their guide insisted that Dar take them for rafting despite many locals advising him not to venture in the river due to the currents.

“Unfortunately, the raft which two tourists from Kolkotta Namesh Kumar Saraf and his wife Sarita, a Nepali guide and two locals boarded, capsized around 7:15 pm. It was Dar who saved all five people from drowning. Unfortunately the currents swept him away,’’ Lone said.

Lone said that Dar drowned although he was wearing all safety gear. “It was due his life saving jacket and helmet we recognised his body in the morning. Dar was trained in rafting.’’

He said the timing for taking the raft in the river was very risky. “At that time the water level was high in the Lidder river due to melting of snow from the upper reaches.’’

The CEO said the government will not allow rafting at Lidder in the evening from now onwards. “Every day dozens of tourists undertake rafting in the river. It was a tragic incident.’’

Social media uses praised Rouf Ahmad Dar for his bravery and for saving lives of five people including two tourists and their guide.

“My salute to this braveheart Rauf Ahmad Dar. He saved the tourists from his capsized raft but lost his own life in the process,’’ former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Omar Abdullah tweeted.

The J&K government announced bravery award for the young tourist guide.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 18:30 IST