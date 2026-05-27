Tourist rush triggers traffic congestion in Shimla, 70,000 vehicles enter in 3 days

A surge in tourist arrivals amid soaring temperatures in the plains has led to heavy traffic congestion in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla, with over 1.54 lakh vehicles entering the hill station in the past week alone, police said. According to the police department, approximately 6.31 lakh vehicles have entered Shimla since May 1. (Representative photo)

The Queen of Hills is witnessing traffic bottlenecks, with nearly 70,000 vehicles arriving in just the last three days, prompting the district police to intensify traffic management measures. According to the police department, approximately 6.31 lakh vehicles have entered Shimla since May 1.

Police said that over the past week, 154,450 vehicles entered the city, with nearly 70,000 of those arriving in just the last three days. With a high influx of vehicles entering the city daily, pressure on the traffic infrastructure continues to mount.

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Shimla additional superintendent of police Abhishek said that in response to the ever-increasing traffic pressure, police have formulated a comprehensive plan to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

He said that 32 inspection vehicles, called traffic riders, were deployed across the town to monitor various routes and take immediate action if any traffic-related issues arise. Additionally, interceptor vehicles were deployed to capture video-based moving violations and ensure strict compliance with traffic regulations.

The ASP further explained that the entire city of Shimla has been divided into five distinct sectors, with the responsibility for each sector entrusted to a gazetted officer. Furthermore, volunteers are also being enlisted to help maintain traffic order.

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Vehicles heading towards Upper Shimla are being diverted from Shoghi onto the Mehli route to minimise traffic pressure in the main city area. Police are continuously guiding both tourists and locals regarding these alternative routes.

ASP Abhishek said that the Shimla Police are also actively sharing information via social media regarding traffic advisories, route diversions and the best routes to reach various destinations.

Anticipating a further increase in tourist inflow from June, officials said extra police force would be made available after the ongoing panchayat polls conclude on May 31.