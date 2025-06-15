Tourist spots to reopen in phases, says J&K governor

Weeks after nearly 50 tourist destinations in Jammu and Kashmir were closed due to security reasons in view of the April 22 Pahalgam attack, they will now be reopened in a phased manner starting June 17, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Pahalgam on Saturday. (ANI)

He added that the eight destinations will be reopened in the first phase including Betaab Valley, parks near Pahalgam market, Verinag, Kokernag, and Achabal gardens in Anantnag district, and Badamwari Park, Duck Park near Nigeen and Taqdeer Park near Hazratbal in Srinagar district.

“Sarthal and Dhaggar in Kathua, Devipindi, Siyad Baba and Sula Park in Reasi, Guldanda and Jai valley in Doda, and Pancheri in Udhampur -- all in Jammu region -- are also being reopened in the first phase,” Sinha said.

“After April 22, some places were closed due to security reasons. Divisional commissioner and IG Kashmir and Divisional Commissioner and IG Jammu have received security reports from all districts and decided to open some places for tourists,” he said, adding that more tourist sites will be reopened in the second phase after an assessment by the committee comprising the divisional commissioners and IGPs of both regions.

“There is a fresh enthusiasm among people after the launch of Vande Bharat (train). I have been told that all tickets have been booked for the next 10-12 days. The number of tourists is increasing gradually,” said Sinha.

“The government of India’s parliamentary delegations, and official meetings of groups and committees are being held in Srinagar which will restore confidence and will also increase tourism influx,” he said urging people to visit in big numbers and assuring security.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said earlier this month that the government will reopen 48 tourist destinations, closed after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, in a phased manner. He said at the time that there was a need to review each of these locations.