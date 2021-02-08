IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Tracing the Ganga's intricate waterweb
Devotees perform evening prayers on the banks of Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati during the annual Hindu religious fair of Magh Mela in Allahabad. (AP)
Devotees perform evening prayers on the banks of Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati during the annual Hindu religious fair of Magh Mela in Allahabad. (AP)
india news

Tracing the Ganga's intricate waterweb

In Uttarakhand, the Ganga and its tributaries pass through important tourist places like Rishikesh, Hardiwar, Rudraprayag and Karnaprayag.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:37 AM IST

Originating from Vasudhara Tal, perhaps the largest glacial lake in Uttarakhand, the Dhauli Ganga flows in a meandering course, which takes it through the Nanda Devi National Park.

Known for its spectacularly beautiful route and white water rafting, the river turned into a deathly torrent on Sunday after a part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off and collapsed into it.

Dhauli Ganga, which merges with Alaknanda, is one of the several tributaries of the Ganga, as the holy river flows down from the Himalayas and snakes its way through the plains. The tributaries intersect, flow into one another or meander away passing through several towns from five states.

In Uttarakhand, the Ganga and its tributaries pass through important tourist places like Rishikesh, Hardiwar, Rudraprayag and Karnaprayag.

Sunday's collapse of the glacier led to rippling flash floods in the Dhauli Ganga and the Rishi Ganga and also impacted the Alaknanda.

This also brought spotlight on the 2013 flash floods in the hill states that wiped out settlements and killed over 5,000 people.

Dhauli Ganga is joined by Rishi Ganga river at Raini where the disaster at the power project dam took place.

The river takes a V turn and continues to flow in the opposite direction, toward north, as Dhauli Ganga for another 30-odd kilometres, through Tapovan, until it is joined by Alaknanda river at Vishnuprayag near Joshimath.

There it loses its identity and Alaknanda flows southwest -- through Chamoli, Maithana, Nandaprayag, Karnaprayag until it meets the Mandakini river, coming from the north at Rudraprayag.

After subsuming Mandakini, the Alaknanda carries on past Srinagar, before joining the Ganges at Devprayag near Kedarnath. Alaknanda then disappears and the mighty Ganges carries on its pan-India journey, first flowing south then west through important pilgrimage centres such as Rishikesh and finally descending into the Indo-Gangetic plains at Haridwar.

Still on a southern course, the Ganges goes past Bijnor when it loops back on an easterly course toward Kanpur.

Yamuna, Ramganga and Ghaghara are other Himalayan rivers that join the Ganga.

Dhauli Ganga is one of the important tributaries of Alaknanda, the other being the Nandakini, Pindar, Mandakini and Bhagirathi.

The Himalayan rivers pass through environmentally fragile areas. However, like other Himalayan rivers, the Dhauli Ganga too has been dammed. Dhauli Ganga also has a power station of the National Hydropower Corporation Ltd of 280 MW at Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand.

According to South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People, a think tank, under construction HEPs threaten about 50 per cent of the Dhauli Ganga's length.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
river ganga
app
Close
SDRF resumes rescue operations on Monday morning at Tapovan. (Photo: SDRF)
SDRF resumes rescue operations on Monday morning at Tapovan. (Photo: SDRF)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Day after tragedy, multi-agency rescue operations on

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:54 AM IST
Uttarakhand Police and chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat have tweeted alerted people against rumours of another flood after reports of rescue operations halting due to the rise in water level on Sunday evening emerged.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devotees perform evening prayers on the banks of Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati during the annual Hindu religious fair of Magh Mela in Allahabad. (AP)
Devotees perform evening prayers on the banks of Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati during the annual Hindu religious fair of Magh Mela in Allahabad. (AP)
india news

Tracing the Ganga's intricate waterweb

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:37 AM IST
In Uttarakhand, the Ganga and its tributaries pass through important tourist places like Rishikesh, Hardiwar, Rudraprayag and Karnaprayag.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A lab technician performs a step in the testing procedure to investigate the new strain of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
A lab technician performs a step in the testing procedure to investigate the new strain of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
india news

LIVE: Over 41.2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in US, says CDC

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:51 AM IST
The global tally of Covid-19 cases ad deaths are at over 106 million and 2.3 million respectively, according to Johns Hopkins University.
READ FULL STORY
Fossil samples, including a spiral-shaped prehistoric creature called an Ammonite(right), are part of the On The Rocks show. (Image courtesy: CSMVS)
Fossil samples, including a spiral-shaped prehistoric creature called an Ammonite(right), are part of the On The Rocks show. (Image courtesy: CSMVS)
india news

IndiaMART CEO, 2 others booked for selling Govardhan Hill rocks online, probe on

PTI, Mathura
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:20 AM IST
According to the police, the website claimed that the rocks were "natural" and quoted its price as 5,175 per piece.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Nanda Devi glacial burst caused an avalanche at Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday.(PTI)
The Nanda Devi glacial burst caused an avalanche at Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday.(PTI)
india news

Glacier breach causes floods in Uttarakhand

By Kalyan Das, Jayashree Nandi, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:19 AM IST
  • Eyewitnesses recalled that such was the force of the water flowing and boulders rolling down from the upper reaches near Raini village that the under-construction Rishi Ganga dam was completely washed away.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Forest fire near Chillipam Monastery in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng. (@easterncomd/Twitter Photo)
Forest fire near Chillipam Monastery in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng. (@easterncomd/Twitter Photo)
india news

Indian Army helps authorities to control forest fire in Arunachal

ANI, West Kameng (arunachal Pradesh)
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:10 AM IST
The Eastern Command of the Indian Army in a tweet said the well-coordinated efforts of army and forest authorities and quick response averted catastrophic disaster.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to Indian army commanders, there has been a marginal increase, new revetments and relocation of deployments between finger four and finger seven on north banks of Pangong Tso.
According to Indian army commanders, there has been a marginal increase, new revetments and relocation of deployments between finger four and finger seven on north banks of Pangong Tso.
india news

India-China talk disengagement, PLA beefs up on LAC with more missiles, rockets

By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:57 AM IST
According to national security planners, the PLA is undertaking fresh deployment and relocation of both troops and heavy equipment in all the three sectors with fresh constructions of revetments in finger area of Pangong Tso.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers shout slogans during the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Sunhera village, in Gurugram. (ANI Photo)
Farmers shout slogans during the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Sunhera village, in Gurugram. (ANI Photo)
india news

Farmers' stir LIVE: Govt ready to resume talks, says Union minister Piyush Goyal

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:54 AM IST
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting against the three farm laws for more than 70 days.
READ FULL STORY
Surajkumar Mithilesh Dube was found with 90% burns in Palghar on February 5.(HT_PRINT)
Surajkumar Mithilesh Dube was found with 90% burns in Palghar on February 5.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Navy sailor set ablaze took over 20L loan: Probe

By HT Correspondent, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:53 AM IST
  • The Navy official, Surajkumar Mithilesh Dube, succumbed to injuries on Friday after he was set ablaze by three unidentified men in a forest in the district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per local reports, Wani and others have been booked under sections 147, 341, 153 of IPC and 13 of the UAPA for “organizing illegal processions under criminal conspiracy”.(Reuters File Photo/ Representative image)
As per local reports, Wani and others have been booked under sections 147, 341, 153 of IPC and 13 of the UAPA for “organizing illegal processions under criminal conspiracy”.(Reuters File Photo/ Representative image)
india news

J&K police book father of slain ‘terrorist’ for holding protest

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:51 AM IST
Athar Mushtaq was killed along with two other alleged militants Aijaz Maqbool Ganai and Zubair Ahmad Lone in the encounter last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Faruqui, who was arrested on January 1 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and violating the Covid-19 guidelines, was released from the jail after Supreme Court granted bail to him on Friday.(Photo: Twitter)
Faruqui, who was arrested on January 1 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and violating the Covid-19 guidelines, was released from the jail after Supreme Court granted bail to him on Friday.(Photo: Twitter)
india news

A day after release from jail, Munawar Faruqui says 'justice will prevail'

By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:45 AM IST
Even as Faruqui refused to comment on the case, he said, “I won’t comment over this issue but I have full faith in my judiciary and laws."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 vaccines in Mumbai before departure to Barbados, Dominica.(ANI)
Covid-19 vaccines in Mumbai before departure to Barbados, Dominica.(ANI)
india news

India dispatches Covid-19 vaccines to Barbados, Dominica

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:38 AM IST
The consignments of vaccines, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) departed from Mumbai at 11:35 pm yesterday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People inspect the site near the damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project at Reni village in Chamoli district after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb.7, 2021.(AP)
People inspect the site near the damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project at Reni village in Chamoli district after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb.7, 2021.(AP)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier bursts: Panic and memories of 2013 floods

By Kalyan Das, Ankur Sharma, Haldwani, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:54 AM IST
Till Sunday night, rescuers have pulled out seven bodies from a tunnel while at least 170 people are missing or feared dead after a glacier lake breach in Chamoli triggered a massive avalanche and floods in the swollen Alaknanda river.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Smriti Irani addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Union minister Smriti Irani addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (PTI)
india news

Centre trying best to reduce fuel prices: Smriti Irani in Rajasthan

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:34 AM IST
On the farmers' issues, Irani said 11 rounds of talks have already been held between the government and farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fortunately, one address in today’s CP has managed to keep its staircase, as well as the flavor of yesteryear.(HT Photo)
Fortunately, one address in today’s CP has managed to keep its staircase, as well as the flavor of yesteryear.(HT Photo)
india news

Delhiwale: A staircase in CP

By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:30 AM IST
A piece of architecture evocative of an earlier era.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP