‘Track record of LDF, UDF synonymous with history of corruption’: PM Modi in Kerala

During his two-day visit in the southern state of Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kochi, asserting that their track record has been "synonymous with a history of corruption." He urged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to communicate this message to the people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the Shakthikendra Incharges Sammelan in Kochi on Wednesday.(PTI)

Speaking at the Shakthikendra Incharges Sammelan in Kochi on Wednesday, Modi said that the BJP is the sole party in India with a demonstrated track record of swift development and a clear vision for the future.

“As per a recently released report, 25 crore people were uplifted from poverty in the last nine years in the country. This is a big thing in a country where Congress only gave the 'Garibi Hatao' slogan for five decades,” PM Modi said.

“We saw the potential of the Kerala BJP party workers during the Nari Shakti Sammelan in Thrissur. With my own experience, I can say that only a strong organisation can have such a huge conference. It shows that you are all putting in a lot of effort. BJP is the only political party that has a track record of fast pace development and vision for the future,” he added.

Reflecting on the reception in Kerala, PM Modi expressed gratitude for the love and affection shown by the people in the state. He noted the blessings received during his arrival at Kochi and on the route to the Triprayar Sree Ramaswamy Temple.

As part of his two-day visit, PM Modi paid his respects at the Guruvayur Sree Krishnaswamy Temple in Thrissur, a revered Hindu place of worship in Kerala. Additionally, he took part in the marriage ceremony of the actor and former Member of Parliament, Suresh Gopi's daughter, held at the Guruvayur Sree Krishnaswamy Temple in Thrissur this morning.

Welcomed by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, MoS V Muraleedharan, and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar at the Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassery on Tuesday, Modi held a grand roadshow in Kochi, attended by thousands of supporters. This marks PM Modi's second visit to Kerala in two weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Kerala visit unveiled projects worth ₹4000 crore in Kochi.

The initiatives encompass a dry dock measuring 310 meters in length, built according to global standards, and the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF), representing India's inaugural fully developed, dedicated ship repair ecosystem. Furthermore, the commitment involves the LPG import terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

“Seeing the happy faces when I landed in Kochi gave me immense joy. Thank you for the grand welcome. I consider myself fortunate to have gotten a chance to offer prayers at the Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur,” PM Modi said in his inaugural address.

"A few days ago while inaugurating the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya on December 30, I talked about four temples related to Ramayana in Kerala. I am fortunate to offer prayers at Thriprayar Shree Ramaswamy Temple just before the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya," he said.

Highlighting the new infrastructure initiatives inaugurated on Wednesday, PM Modi said the central government is working to increase the capacity of coastal cities like Kochi.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)