Trade deal done, India gets behind US's critical minerals bloc to counter China

Days after securing a trade deal, India and the US seem to be moving forward together on yet another avenue - the Critical Minerals Ministerial, aimed at countering China's global dominance. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the critical minerals summit where India was among 54 countries hosted by the Trump administration. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (C) shakes hands after posing for a "family photo" with the 55 government officials, including EAM S Jaishankar. (Getty Images via AFP)

The summit was convened by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US vice-president JD Vance also outlined plans for the new trading zone. "Over time, our goal within that zone is to create diverse centers of production, stable investment conditions and supply chains that are immune to the kind of external disruptions we have already talked about,” Vance said.

During a media interaction later, Jaishankar said that the conference was the primary reason behind his US visit. He also said that India was supporting the Forum on Resource, Geostrategic Engagement (FORGE), an initiative that was unveiled at the critical minerals summit.

“The discussion was very good, critical minerals is a very important subject, the US has been partner for some years,” Jaishankar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.