    Nirmala Sitharaman announces Semiconductor Mission 2.0, rare earth corridors

    The finance minister announced plans to give a boost to the government's rare earths scheme and the semiconductor mission.

    Updated on: Feb 01, 2026 11:41 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced the Indian Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0 to expand the country's semiconductor capabilities. She said that under the mission, India would produce equipment and material and fortify supply chains.

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shows the budget tablet as she arrives at the Parliament House. (ANI)
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shows the budget tablet as she arrives at the Parliament House. (ANI)

    Besides, the finance minister also announced plans to give a boost to the government's rare earths scheme. The government would support mineral-rich states like Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha to develop dedicated rare earth corridors.

    Follow live updates on Budget 2026 here.

    The move aims to promote mining, research, processing and manufacturing, she said. To expand India's rare earths capacity, she also proposed to establish high-tech tool rooms by central public sector enterprises at two locations.

    She said that the digitally enabled automation service bureaus would locally design, test and manufacture high precision components at scale and at lower cost.

    The government plans to enhance focus on industry-led training centres to develop a skilled workforce. Sitharaman also said that the outlay to the electronics component manufacturing scheme 2025 would be hiked to 40,000 crore.

    This was the ninth consecutive time that Nirmala Sitharaman presented the union budget in the Parliament. The budget came days after she tabled the Economic Survey of India in Parliament for the financial year 2025-26.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

