Trade, defence, terror: Ten takeaways from Xi-Modi seaside summit

india

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 15:45 IST

The two-day informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president concluded on Saturday at a beach resort in Tamil Nadu’s Mamallapuram where the leaders discussed trade, defence, people to people contact and terror threat.

Among the key decisions taken at the summit was the setting up of a high-level trade mechanism between the two nations to discuss trade, investment and services, foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale told reporters. Both Xi and Modi said the two countries need to look to the future. The two leaders agreed that both countries should work together to deal with the challenge of terrorism, Gokhale said.

India raised its concerns about the ongoing China-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership trade talks, Gokhale said.

Here are the key takeaways from the summit:

*A new mechanism will be established to discuss trade, investment and services, at an elevated level. From China it will be the Vice Premier, Hu Chunhua and from India it will be Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

*Both leaders agreed that it was important to deal with challenges of terrorism and radicalisation in an increasingly complex world. Both are leaders of countries which are not only large in terms of areas and population but also in terms of diversity

* Modi and Xi also agreed to take measures on improving the mutual trust between the militaries of the two nations. In this connection, an invitation to Indian Defence Minister to visit China was extended by Xi.

* Kashmir issue was not raised and not discussed. Our position is anyways very clear that this is an internal matter of India. Xi apprised Modi of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Beijing earlier in the week.

*President Xi spoke of greater facilitation for yatris going to the Mansarovar Yatra and Prime Minister suggested a number of ideas on the connection between state of Tamil Nadu and the Fujian province of China.

*There was new focus on people to people relations. It was decided that public of both countries must be brought in the relationship. Seventy events will be held in the two countries -- 35 on each side –to broad base people-to-people contact. PM Modi felt greater emphasis must be laid on tourism.

*President Xi Jinping invited PM Modi to China for the next summit. PM Modi has accepted the invitation. Dates will be worked out later.

*On the link between Tamil Nadu and China, Modi had suggested for carrying out a research on the subject.

*On the timeframe for the officials of the both the nations to actualise the decisions taken at the informal summit Gokhale said it will be done in less than a year.

*Gokhale said Xi was satisfied with the results of such informal summits.

