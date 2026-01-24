New Delhi Trade, security, global issues to dominate India-EU Summit

The India-European Union Summit next week will be an opportunity for the two sides to take on a leadership role in strengthening global security and the rules-based order amid pressing geopolitical challenges through the conclusion of negotiations on a trade deal and a Security and Defence Partnership, EU officials said on Friday.

The Security and Defence Partnership, to be signed by EU foreign and security policy chief Kaja Kallas and defence minister Rajnath Singh on January 27, will support collaboration between authorities and defence industries on both sides, and strengthen cooperation in mounting maritime security operations and tackling hybrid threats, the officials said.

A memorandum of understanding to be signed by the two sides during the summit will create a comprehensive framework to facilitate the mobility of students, researchers, seasonal workers and highly skilled professionals, though the 27 member states of the European bloc will have the final say in deciding how many people they let in, the officials said.

“The idea is to better support Indian talent coming to Europe and in line with the labour market needs in the EU,” one official said during a virtual briefing ahead of the visit by European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

After participating as chief guests at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, they will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the summit the following day.

The two sides are set to announce the conclusion of negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) at the summit, with talks gaining in urgency in recent weeks due to the widespread disruptions caused by the trade and security policies of the Trump administration in the US. The deal, to be signed later this year, will create a market of two billion people and a quarter of the world’s GDP.

India and the EU are also expected to unveil a joint comprehensive strategic agenda till 2030 that will serve as a work plan for cooperation in key areas such as economic security, clean energy, climate resilience, global connectivity and mobility, the officials said.

Pointing to Costa’s focus on multilateral solutions and working with partners around the globe, a second EU official said: “Within this context, India is undeniably a key partner for the EU, notably as the world’s largest democracy.”

The second official added: “We are looking to a summit with clear messages from two global actors, where we will show leadership on global issues – more trade, more cooperation on security and defence, more responsibility in upholding international law and multilateralism.”

A third EU official described India as a strategic partner for the bloc whose importance has increased in the “current turbulent global context”. Von der Leyen identified India as a “priority partner” in the political guidelines for her second term, and India’s interest in working more closely with Europe has also grown steadily, this official said.

The officials noted that despite growing convergence on core interests such as a stable international order, reduced dependencies and more diversified supply chains, India and the EU don’t see eye-to-eye on some issues, such as the war in Ukraine.

“For Europe, the most pressing issue is Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. President Costa will reiterate the message that this war represents an existential threat for Europe and poses a direct challenge to the rules-based international order and that it has clear consequences in the Indo-Pacific,” the second official said.

“We are aware of India’s historic relationship with Russia. So in this context, it is important to encourage India to use its leverage in this regard towards the peace efforts,” the second official added.