Traffic advisory issued ahead of PM Modi’s likely visit to Manipur on September 13

Imphal: The Manipur traffic control police wing has issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth traffic flow, public safety, and prevent congestion ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to Imphal in Manipur on September 13. The notification issued by the Superintendent of Police (SP) officer said that the southern gate of Kangla will be exclusively used for VVIP entry and exit. (Sourced)

No official confirmation has been issued for the Prime Minister’s visit to Manipur on September 13, but preparations at Peace Ground in Churachandpur are in full swing, with lieutenant general (LG) Abhijit S. Pendharkar, general officer commanding (GOC) of the Spear Corps, visiting Manipur to review the prevailing security situation in the state.

The notification issued by the Superintendent of Police (SP) officer said that the southern gate of Kangla, which is less than 200 metres from the chief minister’s official residence, will be exclusively used for VVIP entry and exit. The northern gate will be used for entry and exit by VIPs and officials (with vehicle passes) and pedestrians.

Vehicles carrying the public attending the function at Kangla will be allowed to drop passengers at designated points — Minuthong, Imphal Hotel, and Wahengbam Leikai/Uripok Thongkha — and must then move to allocated parking sites such as Hatta Kangjeibung, NCC Ground, Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, or the Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT), the notification added.

To minimise congestion, diversions will be enforced. Vehicles from Thoubal will be diverted at Singjamei Bridge, while those from Singjamei Chingamakha–Heirangoithong Road will be redirected at Singjamei Chinga Crossing. Similarly, traffic from the Tiddim and Mayai Lambi sides will be diverted at Keishampat Junction.

The notification also announced a 10-minute advance cut-off on all routes connecting Kangla to the airport during VVIP movement. However, ambulances and fire service vehicles will be exempted. Authorities have appealed for public cooperation, stressing that traffic curbs will only be enforced during the VVIP’s movement to and from Kangla.

A statement issued by the Indian Army said the corps commander visited critical security zones along the Maphitel Ridge and Maphou Dam area in Kangpokpi district, where he was briefed by the commanding officer on the current dynamics of the security zone. He also carried out an operational review of Army formations deployed in the region and interacted with company commanders and troops to assess their preparedness for emerging security challenges.