Traffic diversions in Noida today due to VIP movement, key routes affected

Traffic movement will be disrupted on multiple key routes in Noida and Greater Noida on Tuesday owing to VIP movement, the city's traffic police said in an advisory. Traffic restrictions were also in place in the city on Monday.(Sunil Ghosh / HT Photo)

The police statement said that there would be brief restrictions on the routes to permit the smooth passage of dignitaries who are expected to attend events in Noida.

These include Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, who is scheduled to attend the national conference at Amity University on Tuesday, most likely during morning hours. However, the timings of her visit are not known yet.

Traffic restrictions were also in place in Noida on Monday, owing to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit to the conference of vice chancellors at Amity University. Dhankhar also inaugurated the Association of Indian Universities’ annual meet.

Traffic diversions on key routes

The traffic restrictions will be in place for the routes falling under the range of the VIP movement. These include the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyover, Film City, Mahamaya Flyover, Sector 18, Sector 37, Sector 44 roundabout, Mayur school roundabout in Sector 126, as well as the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Traffic will either be diverted or halted on these routes for a brief period of time. The traffic police also issued a helpline number for assistance to the commuters – 9971009001. Emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass through even when normal traffic has been halted, the traffic police advisory said.