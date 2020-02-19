Traffic restrictions likely in Delhi on February 24, 25

india

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 01:27 IST

There could be restrictions on the movement of traffic in parts of the national capital on Monday and Tuesday as part of elaborate security measures put in place for US President Donald Trump two-day stay in New Delhi, a police officer said.

“It is not finalised, but if the US President visits Rajghat [Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial] on Tuesday morning, roads will be blocked between New Delhi and Central Delhi. From Rajghat, he will return to the New Delhi area before noon. Traffic will be affected around the India Gate and other parts of New Delhi until the evening. Late evening, the road around the airport will be closed for his convoy to pass smoothly and safely,’’ the officer said on condition of anonymity. The Delhi traffic police will accordingly release an advisory on social media, the officer added.

The Delhi police have proposed a four-tier security for Trump, according to people aware of the matter. The first cordon will be that of the President’s bodyguards, second by his security unit, third by paramilitary personnel and fourth by the local police, they added.

The police are also installing around 10,000 CCTV cameras along the routes Trump will take during his 26-hour stay in New Delhi. They have started coordinating with the security of the hotel, where Trump will stay.

The Delhi police on Wednesday held a security liaison meeting with a team of officers from the US. Another meeting is scheduled for Thursday, the people cited above said.

The traffic police will not allow any vehicles along the road from the airport to a five-star hotel on the Sardar Patel Marg on Monday evening when Trump lands in Delhi. There will be heavy security outside the hotel, but traffic would be allowed to ply normally once Trump reaches there.