Home / India News / 6 labourers take shelter from rain under railway wagon in Odisha, run over

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Jun 07, 2023 08:27 PM IST

Six labourers taking shelter under a railway wagon during a thunderstorm in Bhubaneswar died when the wagon rolled down. A seventh labourer is in hospital.

BHUBANESWAR: Six labourers who took shelter under a railway wagon to escape the rain died on Wednesday afternoon when the reserve wagon rolled down due to the heavy thunderstorm, a railway official said on Wednesday. A seventh labourer is fighting for his life in hospital.

(Representative image/titagarh)
The labourers, engaged by a contractor for railway work, took shelter under the stabled rake to get protection from the wind and rain of Norwester near Jajpur Keonjar Road.

A monsoon reserve rake without engine near Jajpur Keonjhar Road rolled on due to heavy thunderstorms today, the railway official said.

Three of them were killed on the spot while three others died on their way to hospital.

The team led by divisional railway manager of Khurda Road division has rushed to the spot.

thunderstorm bhubaneswar
