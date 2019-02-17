‘Tragic’, say political parties as they unite against harassment of Kashmiris

A shutdown was observed in Srinagar and other parts of the state as a mark of protest over reports that Kashmiris are being harassed, days after the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF jawans.

Politicians from Kashmir have come together to condemn such incidents. Former chief minister and PDF chief Mehbooba Mufti said it was “tragic” that Kashmiris are being painted with the same brush. “Understand the pain & (and) anguish. But we musn’t (must not) allow such mischievous elements to use this as an excuse to persecute / harass people from J&K,” Mufti tweeted.

Omar Abdullah, senior National Conference leader and former CM, said “enemies” have been trying to drive this wedge. “Please please let’s not do their job for them. Kashmir isn’t just a piece of land it’s the people that inhabit it,” he tweeted.

In Dehradun, a Kashmiri student was arrested in Dehradun on Saturday for allegedly posting “insulting and provocative” comments against the armed forces personnel while another Kashmiri student was suspended by a city-based medical college on Friday for inappropriate remarks. Similar reports came in from Aligarh Muslim University too.

In several parts of the country, Kashmiris have been asked to vacate their places. The colleges or institutions where they study have been asked to withdraw them. A mob tried to occupy a Kashmiri girl students’ hostel in Dehradun.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have setup a helpline for the assistance of students and other Kashmiris living outside the Valley.

The Union home ministry also issued an advisory to all states to ensure safety and security of people from Jammu and Kashmir. The advisory came hours after Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured an all party meeting of doing the needful for the protection of the Kashmiris.

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 15:01 IST