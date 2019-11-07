e-paper
Train services in Kashmir to resume from November 11

Baseer Ahmad Khan has directed railway authorities to conduct an inspection of the tracks within three days, which will be followed by a trial run on November 10 and the resumption of services from November 11.

india Updated: Nov 07, 2019 03:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard during a strike, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard during a strike, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.(HT Photo)
         

Train services in the Kashmir Valley, which were suspended following the Centre’s August 5 move to revoke Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into the Union territories of J&K and Ladakh, are set to resume from November 11.

A statement issued by the Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday said divisional commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, has directed railway authorities to conduct an inspection of the tracks within three days, which will be followed by a trial run on November 10 and the resumption of services from November 11.

HT had on October 17 reported that train services in the valley will be restored shortly. This also comes weeks after postpaid mobile phone services across all networks were restored here.

“Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan today asked the Railway authorities to restore the train services in valley from next week. He passed on this direction during the meeting with railway officials, Districts’ Administration and police convened to discuss restoration of railway services in Kashmir,” the statement issued by directorate of information, J&K, said.

Train services had been operational between Banihal and Baramulla in the Valley since 2013. However services on this line connecting Kashmir to Jammu have been suspended following the Centre’s moves in August to change J&K’s status.

