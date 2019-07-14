Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 14, 2019-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Train services on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line disrupted due to technical snag

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), train services are temporarily being run between two loops - Jankapuri West and R K Puram metro stations, and Botanical Garden and Kalkaji metro stations.

india Updated: Jul 14, 2019 10:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Delhi Metro,RK Puram,Kalkaji
Train services on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line were disrupted due to a technical issue on Sunday morning(PTI)

Train services on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line were disrupted due to a technical issue on Sunday morning, leading to a single line train movement between R K Puram and Kalkaji, the DMRC said.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), train services are temporarily being run between two loops - Jankapuri West and R K Puram metro stations, and Botanical Garden and Kalkaji metro stations.

“Due to a technical issue, train services will be run in following loops temporarily: 1)Between Janakpuri West & R K Puram 2) Between Botanical Garden & Kalkaji “There is single line train movement between R K Puram & Kalkaji temporarily (sic), DMRC tweeted.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 10:16 IST

tags

more from india
trending topics