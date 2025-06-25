Train tickets set to be costlier from July 1; ‘marginal increase’, say officials

Train passengers may see a marginal rise in ticket prices as the Railway Ministry is likely to revise its fares, two officials aware of the development said. The last fare revision was implemented in January 2020. (AFP photo)

According to these officials, fares for non-AC coaches on Mail and Express trains are expected to go up by 1 paisa per kilometre, while all AC classes may see a 2 paise per kilometre hike.

“This proposed increase would be the smallest compared to the previous revisions in 2020 and 2013,” one of the officials said.



“Suburban train services and monthly season tickets are likely to be spared from the hike to protect the interests of daily commuters,” he added.

The increase is marginal, a second official said.

“The aim is to have minimal impact on the travellers while boosting the revenue,” he said, adding that the government is likely to notify the changes soon.

Officials clarified that there will be no change in ordinary second-class fares for distances up to 500km.

“For journeys beyond this, a minimal increase of half a paisa per kilometre is under consideration,” the official said.

The official added that the fare would increase by only half a paisa per km for train travel exceeding 500km in general second class.

In January 2020, when the fares were increased, the per kilometre charge for second-class tickets on ordinary and Mail/Express trains rose by 1 and 2 paise respectively. Sleeper class fares went up by 2 paise, and AC classes saw a 4-paise per kilometre hike.