 Trainee pilot's body recovered from Jharkhand Dam, search on for instructor
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
Trainee pilot’s body recovered from Jharkhand Dam, search on for instructor

ByDebashish Sarkar
Aug 22, 2024 02:13 PM IST

Director General of Civil Aviation and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau teams were at the site of the crash for an investigation into the crash

A 16-member Indian Navy and National Disaster Response Force team on Thursday recovered the body of a trainee pilot from Jharkhand’s Chandil Dam three days after a two-seater training aircraft crashed there minutes after taking off .

An Indian Navy and NDRF team recovered the body on Thursday. (X)
An Indian Navy and NDRF team recovered the body on Thursday. (X)

Officials said fishermen spotted Shubhrodeep Dutta’s body entangled in the watery bushes even as the search was on for the instructor pilot Shatru Jeet Anand. The aircraft of Alchemist Aviation Pvt Ltd lost contact with the Jamshedpur Air traffic control and crashed into the dam 15-20 minutes after taking off from the Sonari Airport.

District police superintendent Mukesh Lunayat said that Dutta’s parents identified his body. “We have sent it post-mortem,” said Lunayat.

Dutta was the only child of Subarno and Pradip Dutta. He joined the flying school of Alchemist Aviation Pvt Ltd over a year back after clearing his class 12 exam.

Chandil sub-divisional officer Shubhra Rani, who was at the site for two days, said the Navy team arrived in Jamshedpur late Wednesday night and started the search operations at 4.30 am on Thursday.

Director General of Civil Aviation and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau teams were at the site of the crash for an investigation into the crash. Alchemist Aviation Pvt Ltd managing director Mrinal Kanti Pal said the teams discussed the mishap with him.

News / India News / Trainee pilot’s body recovered from Jharkhand Dam, search on for instructor
