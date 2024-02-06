Training in new criminal laws for police personnel started: Govt in Rajya Sabha

The training in new criminal laws has started for police personnel at the national level and modules have been shared with all states and Union territories to conduct classes on the same, Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said in Parliament on Tuesday. Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai. (File Photo)

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Rai said that the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) has developed a training of trainers (ToT) module and several training programmes for various levels of police personnel on the new criminal laws.

“Training has commenced at national level. Integration has been completed with Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT) portal to make these courses available to police personnel. These training modules on the new criminal laws have also been shared by the BPR&D with all the states/Union territories for conducting similar training programmes at their respective police training institutes,” Rai said.

The new laws are set to be implemented, first by Union territories, by December 2024.

The new criminal laws – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya — which seek to replace colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and Indian Evidence act, were passed by Parliament in December and have been assented by the President.

The three laws have key changes that deal with offences of terrorism, crimes against women, acts against the State, registration of e-FIRs, make electronic evidence a form of primary proof and collection of evidence from crime spots. It will also be mandatory for police to record photo and video evidence of crime spots, and use them as evidence in a trial. For crimes that are heinous, forensic experts will have to come to the spot and take evidence.

in December, Union home minister Amit Shah told Parliament that once the new laws are implemented, the criminal justice system from the filing of FIR to chargesheet and judgment, would be digital.