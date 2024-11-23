‘Transform common man into Superman’: Eknath Shinde on Mahayuti's plan after victory

With Mahayuti set to retain power in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the BJP-led alliance has several plans to transform the "common man into Superman". Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (C) at the joint press conference with his deputies Devendra Fadnavis (L) and Ajit Pawar (R). (PTI)

Addressing a joint press conference amid vote counting, the Shiv Sena leader "bowed" down to the voters who he said took the 2024 Maharashtra elections in their own hands, resulting in this "historic mandate".

"I cannot even think of words to describe this mandate," said the chief minister.

Highlighting the Mahayuti schemes, like 'Ladki Bahin', 'Ladka Bhai', Shinde said that all these things received a green flag from the people of the state.

Shinde said that the opposition made fun of the Mahayuti government's schemes and even went against them in courts. However, he said the schemes they made were to ensure that the state went to the people and not the other way around.

We have not just made claims, he said, we have already credited five installments in the accounts of all those under the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme.

"We have decided to bring a lot of changes in the life of the common man and transform them into Superman," Shinde exclaimed.

The chief minister also said that it was because of his government's "inclusive and comprehensive" development in the last two and a half years that Maharashtrians stood by them.

Taking a jibe at the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government, Shinde remarked that people clearly saw that development work came to a pause under the former regime. "We took it up on war-footing and ensured that the projects were completed," he added.

Present at the press conference with Shinde were his alliance partners, NCP's Ajit Pawar and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis.

Notably, Pawar said that Mahayuti has even more responsibility now that they have achieved an unprecedented success.

Fadnavis, as well, bowed down to the people of Maharashtra and thanked the voters for this success the NDA group has gotten in the state polls.

Maharashtra election results

At present, the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the NCP (Ajit Pawar), has won 67 seats and is leading in more than 160 seats. Meanwhile, its opponent, the Maha Vikas Aghadi, consisting of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP(SP), has won 13 seats and is leading in over 30 seats.

Voting for the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly took place in a single phase on November 20, with the voter turnout standing at 66.05 per cent.