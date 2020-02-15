Transmission of rate cuts to improve further, says RBI governor

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 14:04 IST

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Saturday transmission of rate cuts is expected to improve further in the coming days and that momentum is gathering pace on credit growth.

Earlier this month, the central bank opted for a status quo on the benchmark interest rate, amid signs of soaring inflation and an uncertain global environment.

Das made the comments after the customary post-budget meeting of RBI’s central board of directors in Delhi.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also addressed the board.

The finance minister has said she is willing to accommodate feedback from economists and industry experts while making changes in the Union Budget proposals for 2020-21.

Sitharaman presented her second Union Budget on February 1.