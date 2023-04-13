Manager at UP transport firm dies after torture over missing parcel; no arrests

LUCKNOW: A 33-year-old manager at a transport company in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur died after he and his three colleagues were allegedly tied up, beaten with iron rods and tortured with electric shocks by their employer and others who were investigating a missing parcel from a hosiery company. A (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Shivam Jauhari alias Anshul did not survive the torture at the office of the hosiery company on Tuesday afternoon. The first information report (FIR) registered on a complaint by Shivam Jauhari’s father to the Sadar police station on Wednesday names seven people including the transport company’s owner Bankim Suri and his client, Neeraj Gupta of Kanhaiya Hosiery, Shahjahanpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) S Anand said.

Shivam Jauhari had been working as a manager at Suri Transports for seven years. Anand added that his autopsy has confirmed torture and the report lists multiple injury marks on his body.

The gruesome torture provoked outrage after a video clip emerged in which Shivam is seen tied to a pole and wincing in pain as a man delivers one blow after another with a rod.

HT cannot verify the authenticity of the video clip. Asked, Anand said police investigators were verifying the authenticity of the viral video in which some people are seen torturing the victim. “Further action will be taken accordingly”, he added.

Police said three other employees of the transport company have said that they too were tortured by their employer and the owner of Kanhaiya Hosiery who accused them of stealing cloth parcels and that they were kept hanging from the fifth floor of a building and later, tortured using electricity.

The three, Ram Niwas, Raghuveer, and Sanju, have told the police that Shivam died due to assault and torture by the accused.

Ram Niwas said they were summoned to the transport agency office on Tuesday after it some cloth bundles belonging to the hosiery shop went missing from the godown. The hosiery shop owner and his aides, in presence of the transport agency owner, tortured all of them to force them to confess to the theft.

Raghuveer said the hosiery shop owner and his aides thrashed them after tying them to an iron pole. He added that they kept hanging from the fifth floor of a building and were given electric shocks by putting live wires in the swimming pool.

Sadar police station in-charge Amit Pandey said that the statements of all employees will be recorded and verified before initiating action against the accused.

He said the preliminary investigation revealed that a man, identified as Keshav, got his son Shivam admitted to the district hospital where he died during the treatment. “We were informed about his death several hours after the incident,” he added.