Tremor of 3.1 magnitude recorded in Gujarat's Kutch; no one hurt

A tremor of 3.1 magnitude hit the Kutch district in Gujarat on Sunday afternoon, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said. This quake was preceded by a tremor of 2.6 magnitude, also recorded in the same district.(REUTERS)

The ISR said in its latest report that the tremor was recorded at 12:41 p.m. and had an epicentre around 12 kilometres north-northeast (nne) from Bhachau.

This was preceded by a tremor of 2.6 magnitude, also recorded in the same district, with its epicentre located 24 km East South East (ESE) from Dholavira at around 6:41 am, the ISR update added.

A district disaster management official said no damage to life or property was reported. Kutch district is located in a "very high risk" seismic zone, with earthquakes of lower intensity occurring regularly.

The 2001 earthquake in Kutch was the third largest and second most destructive in India over the last two centuries.

A large number of towns and villages suffered almost complete destruction, killing around 13,800 people and leaving 1.67 lakh injured.