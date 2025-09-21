Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Tremor of 3.1 magnitude recorded in Gujarat's Kutch; no one hurt

PTI |
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 02:16 pm IST

The ISR said in its latest report that the tremor was recorded at 12:41 p.m. and had an epicentre around 12 kilometres north-northeast (nne) from Bhachau.

A tremor of 3.1 magnitude hit the Kutch district in Gujarat on Sunday afternoon, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

This quake was preceded by a tremor of 2.6 magnitude, also recorded in the same district.(REUTERS)
This quake was preceded by a tremor of 2.6 magnitude, also recorded in the same district.(REUTERS)

The ISR said in its latest report that the tremor was recorded at 12:41 p.m. and had an epicentre around 12 kilometres north-northeast (nne) from Bhachau.

This was preceded by a tremor of 2.6 magnitude, also recorded in the same district, with its epicentre located 24 km East South East (ESE) from Dholavira at around 6:41 am, the ISR update added.

A district disaster management official said no damage to life or property was reported. Kutch district is located in a "very high risk" seismic zone, with earthquakes of lower intensity occurring regularly.

The 2001 earthquake in Kutch was the third largest and second most destructive in India over the last two centuries.

A large number of towns and villages suffered almost complete destruction, killing around 13,800 people and leaving 1.67 lakh injured.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and India Reaction Trump's H-1B Visa on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and India Reaction Trump's H-1B Visa on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Tremor of 3.1 magnitude recorded in Gujarat's Kutch; no one hurt
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On