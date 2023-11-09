TRF terrorist killed in gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian

SRINAGAR: A newly recruited terrorist of The Resistance Front, a shadow outfit of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was killed in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday, officials said. The gunfight started on the intervening night of October 8-9 during a cordon and search operation jointly carried out by the Shopian police and the Indian Army (HT File Photo/Waseem Andrabi)

The gunfight started on the intervening night of October 8-9 during a cordon and search operation jointly carried out by the Shopian police and the Indian Army following a tipoff about the presence of a suspected terrorist in the village Kathohalan.

“One terrorist has been eliminated along with the recovery of weapon and other war like stores,” the army’s Chinar Corps said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

A police spokesperson said that as the joint search party approached the location where the terrorist was hiding, he opened indiscriminate fire at security personnel.

“In the ensuing encounter, a local terrorist identified as Maiser Ahamd Dar alias Adil , a resident of Vishroo Payeen, linked with proscribed terror outfit TRF was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter,” the spokesperson said.

The security forces recovered arms and ammunition from the site of the encounter. “All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” the spokesperson said.

“People are requested to cooperate with police till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any,” the spokesperson said.

On October 29, security forces killed an infiltrator along the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Four days earlier on October 26, five Lashkar e Taiba terrorists were killed in a major operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil Kupwara.

On October 21, two terrorists were killed when security forces foiled an infiltration attempt in the Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON