‘Trials for decades’: CJI BR Gavai says Indian legal system is 'badly in need of fixing'

Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai on Saturday said that India's legal system is grappling with “unique challenges” and is “badly in need of fixing.” He pointed to the chronic problem of judicial delays, stressing that prolonged trials and the suffering of undertrial prisoners remain a serious concern. Justice BR Gavai slams delays, says India’s legal system ‘badly in need of fixing’(File/PTI)

Justice Gavai went on to acknowledge deep-rooted issues within the judiciary but said he remains “cautiously optimistic” about the future.

“Even though I conclude that our legal system is badly in need of fixing, I remain cautiously optimistic that my fellow citizens will rise to the challenges,” CJI Gavai said while speaking at the convocation ceremony of NALSAR University of Law at Justice City near Hyderabad in Medchal.

‘Delays can go for decades’

Justice Gavai highlighted one of the most pressing issues plaguing the Indian judiciary, saying, “Delays in trials can sometimes go for decades,” he said, underlining the systemic inefficiencies.

Drawing attention to the human cost of these delays, he noted, “We have seen cases where someone has been found innocent after spending years in jail as an undertrial.”

Gavai expressed hope, stating, “Our best talent can help us resolve the problems that we are facing.” He urged the next generation of legal professionals to take on the responsibility of reforming the system with integrity and commitment.

The CJI was addressing law graduates at the event when he urged the aspiring legal professionals to choose mentors based on integrity, not influence. He encouraged students to pursue education abroad through scholarships to avoid burdening their families financially.

The convocation was presided over by Acting Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Sujoy Paul. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Supreme Court Judge Justice PS Narasimha also attended the event.